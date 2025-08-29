Cody Rhodes forced to take time off from WWE due to one more reason? Possibility explored after breaking news

Cody Rhodes has been absent from WWE TV since the post-SummerSlam episode of SmackDown, where Drew McIntyre brutally attacked him in the closing moments of the show. While it is believed that The American Nightmare was written off due to his filming commitments for the upcoming live-action Street Fighter movie, in which he has been cast as Guile, there seems to be another major reason for his absence.Congratulations are in order for Cody and his wife, Brandi Rhodes, who took to X earlier today to announce the birth of their second child, a daughter named Leilani Ella Runnels.Check out Brandi's heartfelt message alongside a picture of their newborn below:This news came as a surprise to fans, and it also seemingly explains why Rhodes has been off television lately. Becoming a father for the second time justifiably demands his presence with his family.In Cody's absence, his rival, Drew McIntyre, has continuously mocked The American Nightmare on SmackDown. However, it backfired on The Scottish Warrior last Friday, as Cody's former mentor and real-life friend, Randy Orton, laid him out with an RKO out of nowhere.It remains to be seen how and when The American Nightmare makes his return to WWE.Cody Rhodes to return to WWE TV next month?While Drew McIntyre seemingly has his plate full with Randy Orton, fans can expect The Scottish Warrior to get an Undisputed WWE Championship match against Cody Rhodes once The American Nightmare makes his return.As things stand, unless McIntyre faces Orton at Clash in Paris, both The Scottish Psychopath and The American Nightmare will likely miss the European premium live event this Sunday. That said, a recent report by PWInsider suggests that WWE is planning to book the highly anticipated clash between Rhodes and McIntyre for Wrestlepalooza on September 20.Interestingly, Dave Meltzer, in the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, revealed that Cody Rhodes would be done filming for Street Fighter by September 20, the same date as Wrestlepalooza.It will be interesting to see how Drew McIntyre fares in his potential match against The American Nightmare for the Undisputed WWE Championship.