Disappointing WWE news for Cody Rhodes fans

Cody Rhodes' WWE absence continues to be a cause of concern, especially for Drew McIntyre. With Clash in Paris less than a week away, fans have been wondering whether The American Nightmare will make it to the event in France.The Scotsman has made an honest confession while also addressing Randy Orton's actions last week.McIntyre was vying for an opportunity to take the WWE Championship off Rhodes before an unfortunate incident put the latter out of commission for the foreseeable future.A few weeks ago, the Alpha sent the American Nightmare crashing head-first through the announce desk with his Claymore Kick.Since then, McIntyre has been asking Joe Tessitore about an update on Rhodes' condition, but his queries have fallen on deaf ears. In reality, the QB1 took some time off to film his upcoming Street Fighter movie.Earlier today, Drew McIntyre took to his X (formerly Twitter) to post a lengthy video of him working out, where he admitted that he crossed the line with his former tag team partner.He said he is unsure when Rhodes will be able to get back in the ring and called out WWE management for being coy about the situation. His comments all but confirm that Cody Rhodes will miss Clash in Paris this weekend.&quot;It's the last few weeks, chaos, fights back and forth to Europe, passport issues, kicking Cody's stupid head through the table, and maybe I went a little too far, because I want that title. God knows when he's gonna be back now, and WWE sure as hell not gonna reveal what was actually wrong with their Golden Boy. Enjoy that title you can, Cody, it's a gift.&quot;You can check out his tweet below:What's next for Drew McIntyre ahead of WWE Clash in Paris 2025?Last week on SmackDown, Drew McIntyre met the ghost of his past, as a returning Randy Orton hit his rival with an RKO out of nowhere.The Scotsman has now called out The Viper for a face-to-face on the go-home episode of SmackDown before Clash in Paris. He even sent him a warning, saying, &quot;Don't sneak up on him, or he would punch him in his 'stupid' face.&quot;Orton and McIntyre are no strangers to each other, having famously feuded during the pandemic era in 2020. The two men rekindled their storyline this summer, later involving Jelly Roll and Logan Paul.After their two entertaining matches at Saturday Night's Main Event and SummerSlam, respectively, it looks like they are headed for another trilogy at Clash in Paris on August 31.