Cody Rhodes' former tag team partner to confront him on RAW before WWE Fastlane? Looking at the possibility

Cody Rhodes is expected to appear on RAW before WWE Fastlane. The American Nightmare would probably pick up from where he left last week: try to convince the locker room that Jey Uso deserves a second chance. Rhodes’ insistence, however, might land him in huge trouble with his former tag team partner.

The star in question is none other than Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior has publicly stated he’s not a fan of The American Nightmare’s decision to bring Main Event Jey Uso to RAW from SmackDown. It is possible that the two former tag team partners could come face-to-face on the RAW before WWE Fastlane tomorrow night.

McIntyre will once again be the special guest of The Miz TV on RAW tomorrow. The A-Lister tried to set up the Scottish Warrior against Cody Rhodes last week. He might play his cards better this time, and bring the American Nightmare as the second special guest on his talk show. This could plant the seeds for the rumored McIntyre versus Rhodes feud.

Drew McIntyre’s meeting with The Miz didn’t end well for the latter on RAW this past Monday. The Scottish Warrior laid out the A-Lister with a vicious headbutt after he tried to interrupt his promo battle with The New Day.

Cody Rhodes to help Jey Uso on RAW before WWE Fastlane? Analyzing the possibility

Cody Rhodes came to Jey Uso’s aid against The Judgment Day on RAW two weeks ago. The American Nightmare ran past Drew McIntyre to get to Jey in order to save him from the ambush. The Miz referenced the moment this past Monday on RAW.

With Jey set to battle Damian Priest on RAW before Fastlane, he might need some help to counter other members of The Judgment Day. Rhodes will probably show up in the nick of time. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens could probably interfere as well.

WWE RAW takes place live at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.