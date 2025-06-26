Cody Rhodes’ friend, not Randy Orton, to turn heel and cost him WWE King of the Ring? Possibility explored

Cody Rhodes will face his former mentor, Randy Orton, in the final of the WWE King of the Ring Tournament at the Night of Champions Premium Live event on June 28, 2025, in Saudi Arabia. The American Nightmare would be looking for an emphatic win here to secure a title shot against John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam.

Ad

However, things may not be as simple for Cody as they seem to be. Since it's the final of the King of the Ring Tournament, the stakes are high in this match. Fans could witness a potential betrayal from Cody Rhodes' friend at the PLE.

This would be Jey Uso. The Yeet Master lost a crucial match to Rhodes this week on RAW. The loss dashed his hopes of securing a title shot against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam.

Ad

Trending

While the two did shake hands after the match, with Jey even acknowledging Cody as the rightful winner, things can take a twist at the Night of Champions PLE.

When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!

Ad

Jey Uso currently seems to be without direction on the red brand. The semi-final loss at RAW also comes with a realization that he was no longer in the title picture. As desperate times call for desperate measures, Jey Uso could turn to the dark side and turn on Rhodes. That would be a huge shock for the fans, and this could mark a potential rivalry, which could potentially main event one night of SummerSlam 2025, since the PLE will be a two-night affair for the first time.

Ad

It remains to be seen how things work out for Jey Uso in WWE in the next few months.

Cody Rhodes opens up on a potential heel turn in WWE

The former Undisputed WWE Champion is currently one of the biggest babyfaces in WWE. There have been numerous discussions over Rhodes' potential heel turn, as he was a heel during his first run in the company.

Ad

However, he seemingly hasn't yet decided on changing his character. While talking to Kay Adams recently, Cody Rhodes opened up on a heel turn, saying that he has at least a year to go in his babyface run, and even that could stretch up to three years. He also noted that he won't turn heel unless the need arises and makes the turn a necessity.

"I think you have a good solid year, maybe even three years, because I am not changing until I’m changed, if that makes any sense," said Rhodes. [H/T - TJRWrestling]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

It was also reported that The Rock had discussed a potential heel turn with Cody Rhodes before Elimination Chamber earlier this year. However, Cody refused it, and John Cena was asked to turn heel, which he did.

It remains to be seen if and when The American Nightmare finally pulls the trigger and turns heel in WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohammad Bilal Mohammad Bilal is a Trends writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He worked for ETEnergyWorld, India Today, and Pinkvilla before joining Sportskeeda to pursue his passion for pro wrestling. He completed his Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. He strives to report accurate and relevant information by cross-checking facts or rumors multiple times on various platforms and sites.



Bilal has been a pro wrestling fan since childhood, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson being his favorite wrestler. One of his first memories is of The Final Boss confronting Hulk Hogan in 2002, which got him hooked to pro wrestling. Bilal is amazed by The Rock’s unmatched dedication to everything he does. However, if he ever got a chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage someone, it would be Goldberg.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Bilal loves to read books on politics and international relations, and sometimes crime thrillers. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!