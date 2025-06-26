Cody Rhodes’ friend, not Randy Orton, to turn heel and cost him WWE King of the Ring? Possibility explored

Cody Rhodes will face his former mentor, Randy Orton, in the final of the WWE King of the Ring Tournament at the Night of Champions Premium Live event on June 28, 2025, in Saudi Arabia. The American Nightmare would be looking for an emphatic win here to secure a title shot against John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam.
However, things may not be as simple for Cody as they seem to be. Since it's the final of the King of the Ring Tournament, the stakes are high in this match. Fans could witness a potential betrayal from Cody Rhodes' friend at the PLE.
This would be Jey Uso. The Yeet Master lost a crucial match to Rhodes this week on RAW. The loss dashed his hopes of securing a title shot against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam.
While the two did shake hands after the match, with Jey even acknowledging Cody as the rightful winner, things can take a twist at the Night of Champions PLE.
When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!
Jey Uso currently seems to be without direction on the red brand. The semi-final loss at RAW also comes with a realization that he was no longer in the title picture. As desperate times call for desperate measures, Jey Uso could turn to the dark side and turn on Rhodes. That would be a huge shock for the fans, and this could mark a potential rivalry, which could potentially main event one night of SummerSlam 2025, since the PLE will be a two-night affair for the first time.
It remains to be seen how things work out for Jey Uso in WWE in the next few months.
Cody Rhodes opens up on a potential heel turn in WWE
The former Undisputed WWE Champion is currently one of the biggest babyfaces in WWE. There have been numerous discussions over Rhodes' potential heel turn, as he was a heel during his first run in the company.
However, he seemingly hasn't yet decided on changing his character. While talking to Kay Adams recently, Cody Rhodes opened up on a heel turn, saying that he has at least a year to go in his babyface run, and even that could stretch up to three years. He also noted that he won't turn heel unless the need arises and makes the turn a necessity.
"I think you have a good solid year, maybe even three years, because I am not changing until I’m changed, if that makes any sense," said Rhodes. [H/T - TJRWrestling]
It was also reported that The Rock had discussed a potential heel turn with Cody Rhodes before Elimination Chamber earlier this year. However, Cody refused it, and John Cena was asked to turn heel, which he did.
It remains to be seen if and when The American Nightmare finally pulls the trigger and turns heel in WWE.
She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!