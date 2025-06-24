Jey Uso to walk away from WWE for a while after what went down on Monday Night RAW? Exploring the possibility 

Jey Uso clashed against Cody Rhodes in the semi-final of the WWE King of the Ring tournament on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW. However, the Yeet Master came up short against The American Nightmare and lost the match despite putting up a good fight.

After the match got over, both superstars embraced each other, and Jey Uso lifted Cody Rhodes' hands in the air to declare him the rightful winner. With that, Cody Rhodes is now in the final of the mega tournament and will face Randy Orton at Night of Champions on June 28 in Saudi Arabia.

What about Jey Uso? What's next for him? There are chances that the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion can walk out of WWE for a while after this loss. Jey probably had high hopes of winning this match and then beating Randy Orton at Night of Champions, so that he could challenge Gunther for the title once again at SummerSlam.

During the Kickoff show of SummerSlam 2025, three days back, the 39-year-old superstar had said that he wants Gunther to beat Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event so that after winning the KOTR tournament, he fights back The Ring General once again for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. But his dream might remain unfulfilled as of now, as his journey towards getting a title shot at SummerSlam is over.

The Yeet Master will have to find another way to make his way toward Gunther's gold. So, at the moment, Jey Uso can get off the TV for a while, and then come back around SummerSlam, and ask Adam Pearce to grant him a re-match against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. At the moment, there doesn't seem to be any other probable opponent for him at least till Saturday Night's Main Event next month.

Rikishi was unhappy over Jey Uso's WWE World Heavyweight Title loss

Jey Uso's father, Rikishi, was not happy with WWE taking off the title from Jey's shoulders in just 51 days and then granting Goldberg a title shot against Gunther.

While speaking on the Off The Top podcast, the Hall of Famer slammed the writing team of WWE for removing Jey as the champion within a short span of time.

"I feel that those are writing for this kid his storyline, you didn't do him justice. You didn't feed this champion the right talent to be able to continue to make this champion. Not a fair shot in my eyes," Rikishi said on his podcast. [H/T: Fightful]

Rikishi also took a swipe at the creative team, saying that they would have done the same to someone like Randy Orton or John Cena.

It will be interesting to see how the creative team books Jey Uso next in the promotion. Will he be chasing the World title once again, or will the Yeet Master be booked in some other storyline? We'll find out soon.

