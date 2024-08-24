Cody Rhodes to get attacked by his ex-rival after the WWE Title match at Bash in Berlin? Exploring the chances

Cody Rhodes is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens in a high-stakes match at Bash in Berlin. Although it seems to be a tough contest, he is likely to retain his coveted title. However, Rhodes' celebrations might be short-lived as a familiar foe from his past could emerge from the shadows and launch an unhinged attack on him following his match.

The name in question is none other than Solo Sikoa. The speculation arose in light of Sikoa's recent comments. On the latest episode of SmackDown, the 31-year-old made a bold declaration that he was coming after the Undisputed WWE Championship. He sent an ultimatum to both Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens, putting the two on notice.

Therefore, Solo Sikoa could launch a blindsided assault on The American Nightmare after his match at Bash in Berlin to make an emphatic statement. However, the chances of it happening are relatively low. A major reason why Sikoa attacking Rhodes is unlikely is that he is currently involved in his own storyline, which is entangled with Roman Reigns.

Trending

Therefore, WWE may not involve him in the Undisputed WWE Championship picture at this point. Moreover, the company putting the two former nemeses in yet another feud might look redundant when there are already several names more worthy of receiving a shot at the coveted title on SmackDown.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Expand Tweet

Besides, a feud between Solo Sikoa and Cody Rhodes could backfire, as the majority of the fans would arguably be against the idea of it happening. It will once again put The American Nightmare's title reign in a vicious loop of rematches and repetitive feuds. Hence, the possibility of it happening is minimal.

Cody Rhodes could face a treacherous betrayal at Bash in Berlin

Cody Rhodes is currently the favorite to win the Undisputed WWE Championship match at Bash in Berlin. While he could successfully retain his title and bask in glory, things might not go well for him. The 39-year-old could end up suffering a treacherous betrayal at the hands of Kevin Owens.

WWE has been teasing Owens' heel turn quite frequently in recent weeks. Things took a whole new turn after what transpired on the latest edition of SmackDown. Just when Cody Rhodes was oblivious to the potential threat lurking behind him, it appeared as if The Prizefighter was about to hit him with the title.

In a moment that left the WWE Universe stunned and Rhodes baffled, KO seemingly gave away his true intentions. His malevolent intent was apparent for a brief moment, which could finally culminate at Bash in Berlin with him turning his back on The American Nightmare.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see whether Kevin Owens finally unleashes his dark side at Bash in Berlin and backstabs Cody Rhodes after their match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback