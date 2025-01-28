Cody Rhodes to help former Universal Champion win WWE Royal Rumble for one major reason? Exploring the possibility

Cody Rhodes will be in action this weekend, as he will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens in a Ladder Match at the Royal Rumble. However, The American Nightmare might get involved in the Men's Rumble Match, which could determine who he will face at WrestleMania 41 should he survive the Ladder Match against KO.

Cody Rhodes could get involved in the Rumble match to return a favor to a RAW Superstar and former World Heavyweight Champion. Seth Rollins helped The American Nightmare fight the Bloodline last year and eventually finish his story, so it is now time to return the favor.

Rhodes could show up and take out some of Seth's opponents, helping him win the Royal Rumble match and get a guaranteed title shot at WrestleMania 41. Cody and Seth could face each other at 'Mania, with the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line.

The Visionary kicked off Monday Night RAW and cut a promo on the upcoming Royal Rumble Match, sharing his confidence that he is going to win it and go on to face either Cody Rhodes or World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at WrestleMania 41.

WWE legend says Cody Rhodes should retain the title at Royal Rumble

Bully Ray doesn't want to see Cody Rhodes lose his Undisputed WWE Championship to Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble.

During an appearance on Busted Radio Open, the WWE legend shared his thoughts on why WWE creative shouldn't go down that path and have KO become a world champion for the first time since 2016.

"I don't think taking the title off of Cody at this very moment is a good idea. Now, there are other people, right now, that we want to see win the Royal Rumble. I want to see Punk win the Royal Rumble, for all of the reasons that he gave. I want to see Cena win the Royal Rumble, for all the reasons he gave...Roman, I want to see Roman win the Rumble. If Cody loses to Kevin early in the night, and then enters in the Rumble and Cody wins, people will turn on Cody," Bully Ray said. [h/t Wrestling Inc]

Aside from Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens might need to deal with Randy Orton, who could return after a two-month hiatus, seeking revenge on KO, who sidelined him with a piledriver. Orton could interfere in the Ladder Match and help The American Nightmare retain his title.

