Cody Rhodes to be immediately removed from his title match against John Cena due to one man? Exploring WWE SummerSlam possibility

Ever since suffering a humiliating defeat against John Cena at WrestleMania 41, Cody Rhodes has been on a quest to reclaim the Undisputed WWE Championship. The American Nightmare has recently shown that he is willing to do anything and everything necessary to &quot;get the ball back.&quot; Whether it's exploiting Randy Orton's back injury to win the King of the Ring final or making an unconscious John Cena sign the contract for SummerSlam, Rhodes has made it clear that he will stop at nothing.That said, this attitude may end up costing Rhodes his hard-earned opportunity at The Biggest Party of The Summer, as he could be removed from the upcoming premium live event due to his actions on last week's SmackDown, courtesy of Nick Aldis.The official contract signing for John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam was held last Friday. After a fiery promo by The American Nightmare, Cena came out sporting an unusual demeanor. The Last Real Champion announced he would not be competing at SummerSlam due to his filming commitments. However, Rhodes was not convinced, as he launched a brutal attack on The Never Seen 17.The American Nightmare made an unconscious John Cena sign the contract to make their SummerSlam match official. That said, Cody's actions may have serious implications for his status at The Biggest Party of The Summer. While John Cena is not set to appear on this week's SmackDown, he may put The American Nightmare and the entire company on notice with a shocking message.On this week's SmackDown, John Cena could threaten to take legal action against The American Nightmare for jeopardizing his well-being ahead of his filming commitments with an unprovoked attack, and he may deliver this message through Nick Aldis. It is worth noting that Aldis was absent from last week's show, as Adam Pearce served as his replacement for the night and conducted the controversial contract signing.Therefore, The National Treasure may succumb to the pressure and remove Cody Rhodes from the SummerSlam card. This development may raise a lot of questions for The Biggest Party of The Summer while opening up multiple directions for the Triple H-led creative team to take going forward.While it could be exciting, it is worth noting that this scenario is only based on speculation.WWE veteran believes Cody Rhodes should turn heel at SummerSlam 2025Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo discussed the match between John Cena and Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2025. Russo was in favor of WWE executing a double turn at the PLE with John Cena turning face and Cody Rhodes turning heel.&quot;If I was writing this show, I would do the double turn at SummerSlam with Cody and Cena and then let's start with Cody as a heel and let's rebuild everything from there. That's what I would do. I would take it like, as a totally clean slate. Cody is the number one heel, and then just reset everybody and everything.&quot;Will John Cena be able to walk in and out of SummerSlam with the Undisputed WWE Championship still around his waist? Or will Cody Rhodes get his redemption and ruin Cena's plans of retiring with the title? Only time will tell!