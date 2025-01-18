Cody Rhodes & Kevin Owens to recreate an iconic WWE moment after 12 years next week? Exploring potential angle

Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens have been embroiled in a heated feud on SmackDown for the last three months. They will collide in a Ladder Match at Royal Rumble with the Undisputed WWE Championship and the Winged Eagle Championship on the line. This week on SmackDown, Nick Aldis announced a major contract signing for next week at Saturday Night's Main Event.

There is a possibility that Rhodes and Owens could recreate an iconic WWE moment during their contract signing, a moment which witnessed one of the greatest storylines. On the December 9, 2013, episode of RAW, Randy Orton and John Cena were involved in a similar segment ahead of their WWE Championship and World Heavyweight Championship unification TLC Match.

The ring was surrounded by WWE Superstars and legends including Triple H, The Miz, Daniel Bryan, Shawn Michaels and others. With the titles partially hooked above the ring, both Cena and Orton had a heated promo war in the ring which eventually descended into chaos.

Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens will ink a contract in the presence of authority figures Nick Aldis and Shawn Michaels next week, similar to the 2013 moment between The Viper and The Cenation Leader. There have often been debates and discussions among veterans and pundits that WWE is trying to establish Rhodes as the next John Cena in this industry.

Therefore, recreating a moment that was originally centered around Cena could help the company emblazon The American Nightmare as the current torchbearer of WWE. Much like Orton in 2013, Owens embodies the role of a vicious heel, mirroring shades of that iconic storyline. Such a massive callback could help WWE garner a lot of attention while embracing the history of sports entertainment.

Moreover, such a segment at Saturday Night's Main Event could hype up fans for the much-awaited clash between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens.

Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens match to have a special stipulation?

Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens are set to collide at Royal Rumble in what will be their third encounter. As WWE continues to build anticipation for this epic showdown, the excitement has been intensifying week by week. There is a chance that Nick Aldis could introduce a special stipulation to increase the stakes of the match.

There is significant excitement around the contract signing between The American Nightmare and The Prizefighter at Saturday Night's Main Event. But who knows what lies in that contract? Nick Alids did not reveal it either. There is a good possibility that WWE could put a 'Loser Leaves SmackDown' stipulation in that very contract.

The loser of the match between Rhodes and Owens could be forced to switch rosters. There is speculation that the company may put an end to this feud at Royal Rumble this year. As a result, by adding such a stipulation WWE can seamlessly separate the two stars after their upcoming match.

Kevin Owens is expected to suffer yet another defeat at the hands of Cody Rhodes. Therefore, he could be transferred to Monday Night RAW to kick off a new chapter on the road to WrestleMania 41. While the prospect is intriguing, only time will tell what WWE has in store.

