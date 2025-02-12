Cody Rhodes' long-standing rival to announce his entry in the Elimination Chamber match? Exploring massive swerve

Cody Rhodes is marching into WrestleMania 41 as the Undisputed WWE Champion. He is set to face the winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber Match at The Show of Shows. With only two spots left to fill, one of the chamber qualifying matches will take place on SmackDown this week between Jacob Fatu, Braun Strowman, and Damian Priest.

However, WWE can pull off a massive swerve as none of these three contestants may step into the steel structure in Toronto. In a shocking turn of events, Rhodes' long-standing rival, Solo Sikoa, could announce his entry in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. The speculation arose after Sikoa made a shocking return and ambushed The American Nightmare last week.

The Street Champion seemingly made a defiant statement that he was coming after Cody Rhodes. His return was also a major indication that Solo Sikoa is again back in power as the leader of the new Bloodline. This week on SmackDown, Jacob Fatu could decimate Damian Priest and Braun Strowman to win the Triple Threat Qualifying Match.

However, instead of seizing the opportunity, The Samoan Werewolf could hand his hard-earned spot to Sikoa, allowing the latter to compete in the Men's Elimination Chamber. This bold move would testify Fatu's unwavering allegiance and loyalty to the former Tribal Chief. Solo Sikoa could look to win the contest and face Cody Rhodes at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Should Jacob Fatu give his spot to Sikoa, this could put Rhodes on high alert, especially after what transpired last week on SmackDown. However, the abovementioned angle is nothing but speculation.

Cody Rhodes to face Solo Sikoa at WrestleMania 41?

WrestleMania 41 is still two months away, but there have been several rumors about Cody Rhodes' opponent for the mega event. Superstars like CM Punk and John Cena have long been on the list of his potential rivals for The Show of Shows. However, Solo Sikoa returning and attacking The American Nightmare has again set the rumor mill abuzz.

The WWE Universe has wondered whether Triple H is planning a potential feud between Rhodes and Sikoa at this year's 'Mania. However, the possibility of it happening is extremely low. The company has several better options for the Undisputed WWE Champion at WrestleMania 41.

Another feud between the two superstars, and that too at a stage like 'Mania, may not sit well with the fans. Cody Rhodes is reported to face John Cena at The Grandest Stage of Them All. This seems to be the potential match the creative team is considering for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

It will be interesting to see what the company has in store for The American Nightmare and how Solo Sikoa's return will play a pivotal role on the Road to WrestleMania.

