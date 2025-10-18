Cody Rhodes losing his title to real-life friend? — 4 Predictions for The American Nightmare for the rest of 2025

Ever since returning to WWE in 2022, Cody Rhodes has been making waves in the company. He has evolved into one of the biggest stars not just in WWE but also in the pro wrestling world. The American Nightmare currently holds the top prize of the Stamford-based promotion: the Undisputed WWE Championship.Having the coveted title makes him a prime target for many superstars. WWE has two months before wrapping up 2025 and several things could transpire within this period. From Rhodes getting betrayed by a close friend to him completing his trilogy against an arch nemesis, this year could truly end with a roller-coaster ride for him.Let's take a look at four predictions for Cody Rhodes for the rest of 2025:#4. He may compete in a huge stipulation match at Saturday Night's Main EventEver since Cody Rhodes won the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam, he has only defended it once. It came at Wrestlepalooza against Drew McIntyre. It looks like Rhodes' next title defense is set to be at the upcoming edition of Saturday Night's Main Event, now that he has once again resumed his feud with The Scottish Warrior on SmackDown.There is a chance that The American Nightmare could compete in a huge stipulation match against McIntyre at SNME. A major reason why it could happen is that this rivalry has reached a whole new level. Cody Rhodes was seen attacking Drew McIntyre with the title on SmackDown, indicating that WWE could add a &quot;No DQ&quot; type of stipulation to their next encounter.#3. Sami Zayn could start a feud with The American NightmareSami Zayn recently lost the United States Championship on SmackDown. Now that it is in the rearview mirror, Zayn could focus on his ultimate goal, which is winning the world title. There is a high chance that he and Cody Rhodes cross paths before the end of this year. The two superstars could start a feud for the Undisputed WWE Championship in December.Cody and Sami have a good bond, and their relationship is built on respect. Although WWE could pit the two against each other at the end of 2025, it could be a one-off feud that may not last for a long period. The American Nightmare could eventually transition to a bigger feud as WWE heads to the Royal Rumble 2026 build.#2. Cody Rhodes may wrap up his feud with Drew McIntyre at Survivor SeriesCody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre are currently involved in a compelling rivalry on SmackDown. This feud is far from over, and there is a high chance of WWE stretching it for a month or two. With their next encounter potentially coming at SNME, there is a high chance that Rhodes and McIntyre could end their feud at Survivor Series.Both superstars could battle for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the annual spectacle in San Diego, California. Survivor Series is one of WWE's big premium live events and the company often books blockbuster matches on the card. Therefore, it marks the perfect stage for The American Nightmare to wrap up his rivalry with The Scottish Warrior.#1. Randy Orton may turn on Cody Rhodes and dethrone himOne of the things that is seemingly destined to happen is Randy Orton turning on Cody Rhodes. Although fans have been anticipating it to happen next year around WrestleMania season, WWE might shock the world by pulling the trigger early. Orton could betray Rhodes before the end of this year, kicking off their highly anticipated feud in WWE.The Viper could also end up dethroning The American Nightmare to win the Undisputed WWE Championship. The fact that no one is anticipating it to happen in 2025, with only two months left, gives Triple H all the more reason to pull off this epic shocker. For those who are familiar with The Game's booking, there is a great possibility of it happening.