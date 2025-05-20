Cody Rhodes to make his return & cost John Cena an important match at upcoming WWE event? Exploring the possibility

Cody Rhodes has been away from WWE TV since losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena at WrestleMania 41. However, the way things culminated, it is safe to say Rhodes has unfinished business with The Last Real Champion. Rumors have been swirling that the 39-year-old may return this weekend and cost The Cenation Leader an important match.

John Cena is set to face R-Truth in a non-title match at Saturday Night's Main Event. Fans believe that The American Nightmare may make a surprise return during the bout to cost the WWE legend. The speculation arose after WWE advertised Cody Rhodes for the May 23 edition of SmackDown. Also, recent reports hint that the company is considering bringing him back.

Despite the rumors, it is highly unlikely that Rhodes will cost Cena the match against R-Truth. Since booking him to drop the Undisputed WWE Title, Triple H is very careful about The American Nightmare's next chapter in the company. An unanticipated return at a show like Saturday Night's Main Event would not make any sense and would appear to be a rushed booking.

WWE teased Cody Rhodes’ return last week as well by advertising him for the May 16 edition of SmackDown. But despite all the hype, he did not show up in any capacity. So, nothing can be confirmed just yet. The creative team may be holding off Rhodes' homecoming for a bigger stage, potentially Money in the Bank or after the PLE.

That said, it is going to be interesting to see what WWE has in store for Rhodes and when the former world champion heads back to the company.

Cody Rhodes' first feud upon his return to be with John Cena?

Since the rumors of Cody Rhodes' return, fans have been buzzing about what could be his next chapter. While many believe Rhodes should start from the bottom once again, the company may resume his feud with John Cena on SmackDown straightaway.

The American Nightmare suffered a heartbreaking loss at WrestleMania 41, where he not only lost the Undisputed WWE Title but also failed to keep his promise to protect WWE. So, it would make perfect sense for Cody Rhodes to pick up right where he left off, seeking redemption from The Unseen 17.

There are reports that Cody may work Money in the Bank next month. WWE might put Rhodes in a high-stakes tag team match against John Cena at that event, eventually leading to a final singles match, which may happen at SummerSlam in August.

It is currently nothing more than speculation, and only time will tell how things shape up for The American Nightmare.

