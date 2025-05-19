Potential spoiler on Cody Rhodes' WWE return 

A potential spoiler regarding Cody Rhodes' return to WWE TV has been revealed. The 39-year-old hasn't been seen since losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena at WrestleMania 41.

The American Nightmare is advertised in the featured stars section for the May 23 edition of WWE SmackDown on the company's official website. The show will take place this Friday night at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia.

John Cena successfully defended the title against Randy Orton last weekend at Backlash. R-Truth got involved in the match, and the distraction allowed The Cenation Leader to emerge victorious.

After the premium live event, R-Truth interrupted the 48-year-old during his press conference and slammed him through a table with an attitude adjustment. Cena will face Truth at Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend.

Bill Apter believes Cody Rhodes should pick up a major win at WWE Money in the Bank

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently claimed that Cody Rhodes should win the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match at the PLE on June 7.

The winners of the men's and women's Money in the Bank ladder matches earn a future title shot. During an exclusive Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Apter disclosed why he thought Rhodes should capture the Money in the Bank contract.

He noted that the former AEW star winning the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match would be a great way to begin his redemption story following his loss to Cena.

"I think the best person to get that Money in the Bank would be Cody Rhodes. This could be his road back to 'a' title. Remember, he can pick from any title. So, this would be interesting to see who Cody wants to get the belt from. Does he want John Cena again? Does he want Jey Uso? Does he want the US Title? Does he want to get the Intercontinental Title? I think he would be the guy to get that buzz going with the Money in the Bank," Apter said. [From 24:00 to 24:35]

You can check out the video below:

Travis Scott interfered at WrestleMania and helped John Cena become the Undisputed WWE Champion. It will be fascinating to see how Cody Rhodes plans to get his revenge in the weeks ahead.

