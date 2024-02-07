Cody Rhodes to meet the same fate as Dusty Rhodes in 1977? Exploring the potential truth

Cody Rhodes has had one goal in mind since returning to World Wrestling Entertainment in 2022: winning the WWE Championship, something Dusty Rhodes could not do. The father-and-son duo has faced similar struggles on the path to the gold, and their journeys may now have a similar conclusion.

Dusty Rhodes wrestled in Vince McMahon Sr.'s World Wide Wrestling Federation in 1977. The American Dream's first match in the promotion was against Billy Graham for the WWWF Championship, which he won via countout.

After celebrating the win with the crowd, the match official explained to Dusty that a title could not be won via countout. From the looks of it, this could be an angle the Stamford-based promotion could use for Cody Rhodes' story.

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is rumored to headline WrestleMania 40. However, the recent fan outrage could cause WWE to consider having Rhodes challenge for The Tribal Chief's title instead. However, this doesn't mean The American Nightmare would finish his story at this year's Show of Shows.

The long-awaited rematch between Rhodes and Reigns could happen at WrestleMania 40. After the RAW Superstar potentially wins the match, the company could announce that he had not secured the gold despite his victory. Reigns' Wiseman might secretly include a stipulation in the bout's contract, leading to the former retaining his championship again.

This way, fans and Cody Rhodes will have a feel-good moment, but temporarily. At the same time, Roman Reigns could continue his run and surpass Hulk Hogan's record of 1474 days as champion.

Was Cody Rhodes originally set to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40?

Fans trended #WeWantCody on social media over the weekend

Some major changes happened in WWE days before Royal Rumble 2024, including The Rock joining TKO's Board of Directors. Interestingly, this may have impacted some high-profile storylines ahead of WrestleMania 40.

Per Fightful Select, Reigns vs. The Rock has seemingly been the plan since January 3, and merchandise has already been produced to promote the match.

Sources informed the outlet that a meeting held by the company on January 1 suggested that Rhodes would face Reigns at WrestleMania. However, those plans were changed a week before the January 27 premium live event.

How did Cody Rhodes respond to the #WeWantCody trend?

WWE has subtly acknowledged the support fans have shown for Cody Rhodes after he seemingly gave away his WrestleMania 40 main event spot to The Rock.

On Twitter, The American Nightmare thanked the fans for their support and asked them to trust him.

It remains to be seen if Cody Rhodes will finally finish his story in April 2024.

