Cody Rhodes might go head-to-head against top WWE Superstar at upcoming event, teases current champion

Cody Rhodes might square off against a Judgment Day member at an upcoming WWE event.

The Stamford-based company is holding a SuperShow on August 19 at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa. While promoting the upcoming live event during an interview with Witty Whittier, Women's Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green stated that fans would have the opportunity to see their favorite superstars perform, including Cody Rhodes.

Green also teased a possible match between The American Nightmare and Señor Money in the Bank Damian Priest at WWE SuperShow next Saturday.

"Well, here's the thing, we try to allow everyone to be able to come. So, we have tickets on Ticketmaster starting as low as $20 going all the way up to the front row seats. That's something I love about WWE, it's very inclusive. And then, like I said, you're gonna see a little bit of everyone. You're gonna see possibly Cody Rhodes. Maybe a little Cody Rhodes versus Damian Priest. Those are two opposite superstars that we couldn't even, you know, compare. We couldn't put them in the same box," she said. [4:15 - 4:43]

Chelsea Green provided an update on her former WWE tag team partner

Last month, Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan to win the Women's Tag Team Titles. However, Deville suffered a torn ACL earlier this month, forcing her to remain out of action for an undisclosed period.

While Green seemingly got a new partner last night on RAW, Piper Niven, she gave an update on Deville's condition during her interview with Witty Whittier.

"Well, she's doing amazing. I mean, as you guys know, she's a very, very strong woman. So, she had surgery the other day, and she is already on the mend, already in therapy. And we are communicating every day because that's what true Tag Team Champions do. They stay in touch, they support each other, and when she comes back, I'm ready to have her by my side again."

