Cody Rhodes must bring in 29-year-old second-generation star as his secret weapon at WWE SummerSlam

Cody Rhodes could be considering recruiting a 29-year-old second-generation star to WWE as his secret weapon after his time in AEW recently came to an end.

Brian Pillman Jr. was a part of The Varsity Blondes tag team with Griff Garrison in AEW. Julia Hart was also a part of the group but eventually left to join The House of Black faction. Pillman's contract with All Elite Wrestling has expired and he was reportedly spotted training yesterday at the WWE Performance Center.

The American Nightmare is currently embroiled in a bitter rivalry against Brock Lesnar on WWE RAW. The two have battled twice already, with each superstar picking up a win. Cody Rhodes challenged The Beast to a rubber match at SummerSlam to settle their differences once and for all.

Rhodes and Pillman Jr. share a very unique bond. They both have had to work extraordinarily hard to be able to get out of their father's shadows. Now that Pillman Jr. is a free agent, Rhodes could attempt to bring the second-generation star to WWE.

The 38-year-old could take Pillman under his wing and help guide him to success in the company, while also relying on him as backup in case his match gets out of hand against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. Lesnar will be expecting Rhodes to come to the ring alone and could be completely thrown off of his game if Pillman Jr. shows up at WWE's next premium live event on August 5th.

Brian Pillman Jr. on looking up to WWE's Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes helped to make All Elite Wrestling into the viable alternative it is today before he returned to the sports entertainment giant at WrestleMania 38.

The former TNT Champion helped a lot of talent in All Elite Wrestling and still assists in the training of young wrestlers at The Nightmare Factory in Georgia. In an interview with Stephanie Chase for Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2020, Pillman Jr. revealed that nobody can give him advice like Cody Rhodes due to them having similar experiences.

"He's stepped out of his own father's shadow just like I plan to do. To be able to be mentored and to look up to a guy like Cody Rhodes is an absolute privilege and is an awesome thing. I'm sure there are guys with knowledge like his too, but it's not everybody that can give you the same advice that had a father in the business and they passed away and now you have to carry the torch. Not everybody can give me that advice but I know for a fact Cody Rhodes can because he's lacing up a similar pair of boots every night that I'm lacing up," said Brian Pillman Jr.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “I used to obviously be under Cody (Rhodes). Learning under him was a great privilege.



I wish I’d have asked him more things. I didn’t know that his time was going to be scarce”



- Brian Pillman Jr.

(via Universal Wrestling Podcast)

Cody Rhodes battled Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship earlier this year in the main event of WrestleMania 39 but came up short after Solo Sikoa interfered. It will be interesting to see when he gets back into the title picture after his rivalry with Brock Lesnar.

Have you enjoyed the rivalry between Rhodes and Lesnar? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.