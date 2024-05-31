Cody Rhodes must insert himself in ongoing rivalry on WWE SmackDown ahead of Clash at the Castle

Cody Rhodes has yet to find a challenger for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Clash at the Castle: Scotland. As of now, he has defeated AJ Styles and Logan Paul, and the next opponent has yet to reveal himself.

Since Clash at the Castle is where The Bloodline Saga's next chapter will begin, The American Nightmare can turn his attention toward the new Bloodline and join Kevin Owens and Randy Orton in their rivalry against the Solo Sikoa-led group.

Not only will this help The American Nightmare reignite his feud with The Bloodline, but it will also bring forth a challenger for the Premium Live Events following Clash at the Castle.

Solo Sikoa can pursue the Undisputed WWE Championship

If Orton, Rhodes, and Owens team up against Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa in a six-man tag team match for Clash at the Castle, it potentially puts Rhodes against Sikoa. Following the PLE, the creative can utilize the angle and have The Enforcer pursue the Undisputed WWE Championship.

It will connect well with Sikoa's reasoning behind taking over leadership of The Bloodline: Roman Reigns lost the title at WrestleMania XL, and Jimmy Uso's loss against Jey required consequences. Essentially, Sikoa believes Reigns and Uso deserve to face the ramifications of their defeats.

So, if Rhodes and Sikoa face-off in a tag team match at Clash at the Castle and WWE moves forward with Rhodes vs. Sikoa, it can lead to a title match at Money in the Bank between the babyface and the heel.

Cody Rhodes has the chance to take on another heel of SmackDown's roster

Some of the top heels of WWE SmackDown's roster are AJ Styles, Logan Paul, Solo Sikoa, Grayson Waller, and Austin Theory. Now, Theory and Waller are the SmackDown Tag Team Champions and will likely not be going after a singles championship.

Therefore, Solo Sikoa is the only heel Cody Rhodes hasn't faced in a title match. Considering The American Nightmare wants to be a fighting champion and has defended the title at Backlash and King and Queen of the Ring, it makes sense to have him defend it at Money in the Bank against another heel.

It allows Roman Reigns the chance to take authority of The Bloodline upon return

Considering WWE's rumored angle for Cody Rhodes vs. The Rock for WrestleMania 41, The American Nightmare will not drop the title to Solo Sikoa. So, once Sikoa loses against Cody, Roman Reigns has the perfect opportunity to re-establish his dominance.

Reigns could justify his loss to Cody Rhodes by claiming Seth Rollins distracted him. It wasn't exactly a fight without any distractions or interference. Keeping that in mind, once Reigns returns (mostly as a babyface), he can take over leadership of the faction or not acknowledge the newer members, leading to the next chapter of The Bloodline Saga.

