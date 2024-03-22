Cody Rhodes must upset Roman Reigns with a surprise on WWE SmackDown tonight

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns are set to have a confrontation on WWE SmackDown tonight. Although they have crossed paths in the past few weeks, it has been a while since they have done so alone. However, The American Nightmare may be the one to have backup this time around.

This week on Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes delivered a scathing promo in response to The Rock's insults last week. Paul Heyman cut his time short and offered that Roman Reigns will be alone for a meeting on WWE SmackDown tonight, with no Bloodline except for Paul if Cody also arrives alone. The American Nightmare accepted the offer, but it seems like he has already learned to be prepared for anything if he is up against The Tribal Chief.

After Cody confirmed that he would go alone on WWE SmackDown tonight, Jey Uso and Seth Rollins met with him backstage on RAW. Both men expressed concern for Rhodes' choice of going alone this Friday. While The American Nightmare initially assured them that he would be okay, he could have changed his mind and formed a plan later that night.

Before Rhodes and Reigns meet tonight, Jey and Rollins could attack Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa backstage to ensure they won't be able to interfere with the meeting. All the while, Roman and Paul have no idea.

When Cody Rhodes and Roman finally meet face to face and have their confrontation, Roman could signal for Jimmy and Solo to come out. However, Jey and Seth would come out and blindside Reigns with a 3-on-1 attack instead.

Will The Rock join Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown tonight?

While Roman Reigns hasn't been consistent in his appearances on the blue brand, his cousin has been a constant feature in recent weeks. However, The Brahma Bull will take this week off.

For the past three consecutive Fridays, The Rock appeared on WWE SmackDown to continue the build to WrestleMania and belittle his opponents. However, he will be absent for tonight's episode. Still, fans will see him and the rest of his rivals before WrestleMania XL.

As announced this week on RAW, The Rock will be present on the April 1, 2024, episode of Monday Night RAW in Brooklyn. This episode will mark the final Monday episode before WrestleMania, and Roman Reigns will also be present for the show along with Seth and Cody.

What else will happen on WWE SmackDown tonight?

Two qualifying matches for the Six-Pack ladder match at WrestleMania will also occur tonight. Authors of Pain vs. Street Profits, Grayson Waller vs. The O.C. Rey Mysterio will also be in action against Santos Escobar.

It will be interesting to see what will transpire in Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes' confrontation tonight.

