Jimmy Uso sends message to his brother following WWE RAW

Jimmy Uso has delivered a message to his brother following last night's edition of WWE RAW. The brothers will be squaring off in a dream match at WrestleMania XL next month in Philadelphia.

Jey Uso told his brother that he missed him during an intense promo last night on the red brand. Jimmy Uso responded by claiming that he never left him and was trying to protect him. He betrayed his brother during The Tribal Combat match at SummerSlam last year and cost Main Event Jey his opportunity at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Jimmy Uso has also recently cost his brother his chance to win the Intercontinental Championship.

The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa attacked Jey Uso, but Cody Rhodes rushed the ring to make the save. After last night's episode of RAW, WWE shared a video of Jimmy Uso backstage. He noted that the truth hurts, and you can check out the video in the post below.

Former WWE writer criticizes Michael Cole

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo has criticized Michael Cole for his comment about Cody Rhodes during his run-in to save Jey Uso from The Bloodline.

Cody Rhodes became friends with Jey Uso once he departed the heel faction, and they captured the Undisputed Tag Team Championships. The American Nightmare saved the former champion from an attack from The Bloodline last night on RAW and was well-dressed while doing so.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo criticized Michael Cole for pointing out that Cody Rhodes was wearing expensive shoes. Russo said that normally, it would be the heel who would be wearing shoes that the common man could not relate to:

"I don't know how many years Michael Cole has been there. He was there when I was there. So Cody does this run-in and Michael Cole points out that Cody is doing a run-in with a thousand-dollar pair of shoes. That's a heel. Bro, who owns a thousand-dollar pain? Even Michael Cole doesn't freaking understand," he said. [04:19 onwards]

The Usos were once a dominant tag team but The Bloodline has driven them apart and now the former tag team champions will battle at WWE WrestleMania 40.