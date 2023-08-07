Cody Rhodes needs to confront 37-year-old WWE RAW star following major victory at SummerSlam

Cody Rhodes squared off against Brock Lesnar once again last night at SummerSlam in Detroit. Lesnar dominated the match early but couldn't put Rhodes away. The American Nightmare battled back and conquered The Beast by connecting with three Cross Rhodes in a row for the pinfall victory.

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins was also in action last night at WWE SummerSlam. He successfully defended his title against Finn Balor after The Judgment Day tried to get involved in the match. Damian Priest slid the Money in the Bank briefcase to Balor but it backfired. The Visionary got the better of Balor with a Stomp on top of the briefcase to retain the title.

Rhodes and Rollins had an epic rivalry last year but there wasn't a title on the line. The two stars could renew their rivalry on WWE RAW now that Rhodes has emerged victorious in his feud against Brock Lesnar. Both Rhodes and Rollins have become fan favorites, and the anticipation for a title match between the two stars would be off the charts.

Cody Rhodes suffered a heartbreaking loss to Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39 and was unable to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to "finish his story". However, the 38-year-old should be in line for an opportunity against Seth Rollins after getting the better of Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.

While the World Heavyweight Championship may not be the title Rhodes originally set his sights on, it is currently the hottest prize to fight for on RAW. A rivalry between Rhodes and Rollins would only add more intrigue to the World Heavyweight Championship moving forward.

Brock Lesnar shows respect for Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam

Brock Lesnar broke character to show Cody Rhodes respect after their match last night at SummerSlam.

The rivalry between Rhodes and Lesnar was a touch personal. Lesnar spent months tormenting Rhodes and even beat him down in front of his mother on a recent edition of the red brand.

However, Cody was able to earn Lesnar's respect last night at SummerSlam by defeating him clean in the middle of the ring. After the match, Lesnar shook Cody's hand before posing with the RAW star for the crowd as seen in the video below.

Rhodes has been able to maintain his popularity despite his loss to Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39. Only time will tell whether Cody Rhodes gets another chance at a championship in WWE.

