Cody Rhodes to be officially removed from the WWE SummerSlam card on tonight's SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

Cody Rhodes is headed to New Jersey to get his rematch against John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam. The American Nightmare will be seeking revenge for the humiliating defeat he suffered at the hands of The Last Real Champion at WrestleMania 41.After returning at Saturday Night's Main Event 39 to save Jey Uso from a two-on-one beatdown by Cena and Logan Paul, The American Nightmare and The YEET Master picked up a huge win against the heel duo in a tag team match at Money in the Bank 2025, where Rhodes pinned The Last Real Champion.Cody Rhodes then won the King of the Ring Tournament by defeating Randy Orton in the final at Night of Champions 2025. However, The American Nightmare's herculean effort might go in vain, as he may not even make it to SummerSlam after tonight, thanks to John Cena.On this week's SmackDown, Cody Rhodes and John Cena are set to sign the contract to make their SummerSlam match official. However, like most contract signings in WWE, this one may also end in chaos. The animosity between the two has only grown since Cena turned on Rhodes at Elimination Chamber: Toronto, where he viciously attacked The American Nightmare, leaving him a bloody mess.During the build-up to their WrestleMania match, the two stars mostly engaged in verbal battles with very little physicality. Since turning heel, The Franchise Player has yet to display the same level of aggression again. That said, it could change tonight on SmackDown.Cena may launch a vicious attack on The American Nightmare and take it a step too far by seriously injuring Rhodes. This could put a question mark over the latter's availability for SummerSlam, forcing the Stamford-based promotion to make changes to the scheduled title match at The Biggest Party of the Summer.This may be done to write Cody Rhodes off television, giving him time for his upcoming movie. For those unaware, Rhodes has been cast as Guile in the live-action Street Fighter film. He will join fellow WWE Superstar Roman Reigns, who will play the role of Akuma.Cody Rhodes might also need time to promote his other upcoming movie, 'The Naked Gun', which is set to be released on August 1. Hence, to accommodate The American Nightmare's outside commitments, the Triple H-led creative team may write him off television on tonight's SmackDown.While it could be exciting, this scenario may only be used to keep the fans guessing by teasing The American Nightmare's availability till the last second. Rhodes is one of the biggest superstars in the Stamford-based promotion, and it is highly unlikely that he misses SummerSlam.WWE could add a stipulation to John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes at SummerSlamThe match between John Cena and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 received a negative reaction from fans. The WWE Universe had hoped to see The Rock get involved in some capacity. However, only Travis Scott made his presence felt in Las Vegas, assisting John Cena to dethrone The American Nightmare. Fans were not thrilled by the rap superstar's appearance and criticized the main event bout.Therefore, the Stamford-based promotion may look to raise the stakes this time by adding a stipulation to the match. This would allow both competitors to deliver a stronger bout. Moreover, it would allow for interferences without the referee having to take unnecessary bumps.Will Cody Rhodes ruin Cena's plans of retiring with the Undisputed WWE Championship? Only time will tell!