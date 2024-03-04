Cody Rhodes to pick a page out of The Rock's playbook on WWE RAW tonight? Exploring the outcome

Cody Rhodes and The Rock have traded several verbal attacks during the Road to WrestleMania XL, and that might continue on WWE RAW tonight. Interestingly, The American Nightmare could employ a move from his rival's playbook and come up with a scathing response.

Recently, The People's Champ posted a video on Instagram showcasing his new shirts, which included one that depicted Dwayne Johnson slapping Cody Rhodes and calling the latter's fans "crybabies."

In the caption, he even stated that the money from the shirt would go to Cody's "goofy a** dog," Pharaoh. On WWE RAW tonight, Cody could target Dwayne's other ventures.

Cody Rhodes could state that he would answer Dwayne's tag team match proposal face-to-face on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. The American Nightmare could further add that for his cut on the "Cody Crybaby" shirt, he would use it to fund Johnson's "failed" acting career.

Dwayne's latest Hollywood project, Black Adam, didn't do well at the box office. Rhodes could use this to his advantage and push The Rock to a corner.

This route to their feud could also make their feud a bit more authentic and personal, especially since it involves family ties. It could also showcase that Cody can match The Great One when it comes to a verbal attack.

Which real-life Anoa'i member offered to help Cody Rhodes against The Rock and the rest of The Bloodline?

The Rock and Cody already got physical at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff

Cody is not alone in his fight against The Bloodline, as he already has Seth Rollins in his corner. Interestingly, he could also receive support from a former member of the heel faction.

In an interview with Jackie Redmond, Jey Uso revealed that while he's happy he is no longer involved with The Bloodline, he was willing to help Cody against the group. However, he also suggested recruiting more stars to their side.

Will Cody Rhodes and The Rock face on WWE RAW tonight?

While Cody and Dwayne won't face off on WWE RAW tonight, they can do so in the following episodes of SmackDown. Both men are scheduled to appear on the March 8th and 15th episodes of SmackDown.

It would be interesting to see what The American Nightmare has in store for the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

Do you think Cody Rhodes will respond to The Rock's offer from SmackDown tonight? Sound off in the comments section below.

