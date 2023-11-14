Cody Rhodes' plan to annihilate The Judgment Day to backfire at Survivor Series? Exploring all aspects

Cody Rhodes thought he had the advantage against The Judgment Day at Survivor Series until Rhea Ripley brought Drew McIntyre into the mix. The Scottish Warrior seemingly joined the faction by costing the American Nightmare and Jey Uso their tag team match on WWE RAW this week.

Rhodes did tease the return of Randy Orton in a promo after the show went off the air, and The Viper is expected to join Team Rhodes next week on RAW or on the night of the premium live event next Saturday in Chicago.

Expand Tweet

With that said, Orton may only stick to Cody Rhodes’ plan to eradicate The Judgment Day till the match is over. The Viper can potentially turn his back on his former protégé by taking out Jey Uso after the WarGames match.

Clearly, Orton isn’t someone to forget the beating he took at the hands of The Bloodline in May 2022. The assault cost him more than a year of his WWE career. In reality, he took the time off to heal the numerous back injuries he had accumulated over the years.

It remains to be seen if Randy Orton will kick off a feud with Jey Uso after he makes his highly-anticipated in-ring return at Survivor Series. The Viper is reportedly set to join Team Rhodes against five members of The Judgment Day.

Randy Orton to join former champion against Cody Rhodes after Survivor Series? Looking at the possibility

Randy Orton has a storied history with Cody Rhodes. They have been tag team partners. They have been enemies. Rhodes was handpicked by Orton to join him and Ted DiBiase Jr. as part of The Legacy during the Viper’s feud with Triple H and the McMahons.

With that said, Rhodes’ attempt to bridge the gap between Jey Uso and the rest of the RAW locker room may not sit well with his former mentor. Orton could be convinced by Drew McIntyre to take revenge against The Bloodline by systematically destroying them – starting with Jey.

This could lead to a tag team match between the team of Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

EC3 gets heated discussing NWA allegedly losing their TV deal right here.