Cody Rhodes to reform The Legacy with Randy Orton and 38-year-old superstar? Possible end of Bloodline explored

Cody Rhodes has not yet forgotten the scars that The Bloodline gave him and is seemingly tracing his path to the kingdom of The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. Rhodes has found his new ally in the form of his old friend, Randy Orton.

The two have a history, as they were part of the iconic faction The Legacy. Years later, The American Nightmare could reform the group, with The Viper bringing Jey Uso as its third member to take on their common enemy.

All three superstars have a history with The Bloodline and could join forces to eradicate their mutual foe. The notorious faction was the reason why Randy Orton was away from television for almost two years.

Cody Rhodes failed to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship this year at WrestleMania 39 because of The Bloodline. Moreover, it was Roman Reigns and his stablemates that made Jey Uso's life miserable.

Therefore, all these members could align and reform The Legacy to take on The Bloodline and settle their scores with Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa.

Possibility of Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton reforming The Legacy

The Legacy was one of the most iconic heel factions in WWE and was led by Randy Orton. Back then, he took two youngsters, namely Cody Rhodes and Ted DiBiase Jr., under his wing to wreak havoc on superstars.

Now that Randy Orton is back on WWE television, fans have hoped to see the two reunite to form the faction. However, the possibility of it happening at this point is quite low.

It is because all the aforementioned superstars have been trading in their individual directions. While Cody Rhodes has been at loggerheads with The Judgment Day, Jey Uso has been on Drew McIntyre's radar.

Moreover, Randy Orton has just returned to WWE, and the company might not have plans to make him work in a faction. Thus, the prospect of the re-formation of The Legacy looks implausible.

Although they have a common enemy, their storylines seem destined to shape singles feuds. While Cody is rumored to face Roman, Jey will likely lock horns with his brother Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania 40.

