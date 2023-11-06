Cody Rhodes to leave WWE Raw after Survivor Series 2023? Analyzing possible twist

Cody Rhodes is currently at loggerheads with The Judgment Day on Monday Night Raw. His rivalry with the heel faction is expected to culminate at WWE's upcoming Premium Live Event Survivor Series.

Rhodes will likely be a part of WarGames, where he and his team might go against the rumored team of The Judgment Day and The Bloodline. Following the spectacular event, The American Nightmare could leave WWE Raw.

SmackDown GM Nick Aldis could approach the 38-year-old and give him an offer to join the blue brand. After contemplating, Cody Rhodes could finally accept the offer because it would take him a step closer to finishing his story.

Rhodes could finally get what he has been waiting for a long time - to hunt down Roman Reigns and capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Moving to SmackDown will pave the way for The Prodigal Son to his endgame.

There have been reports that Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns will lock horns at WrestleMania 40 for their second chapter. Therefore, WWE could look to build up their feud after Survivor Series this year.

Hence, there's a good possibility that The American Nightmare could leave Monday Night Raw after the upcoming premium live event.

Exploring Cody Rhodes' path to Survivor Series

Cody Rhodes defeated Damian Priest at Crown Jewel in a spectacular match. However, his rivalry with The Judgment Day seems far from over. Moreover, there are other superstars in the mix as well.

Jey Uso and Sami Zayn have also been at loggerheads with the Rhea Ripley-led faction on Monday Night Raw. Moreover, Cody and Jey are also at bitter ends with The Bloodline.

While Cody Rhodes has been trying to dethrone Roman Reigns, Jey Uso has been trying to exact revenge on Jimmy Uso since the latter cost him the Undisputed Tag Team titles on an episode of Raw.

Therefore, The American Nightmare could form a faction and go to war against The Judgment Day and The Bloodline at WarGames this year. Rhodes could form an alliance with Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and two other face superstars.

The Prodigal Son, along with his team, could declare war against The Judgment Day and The Bloodline. He might look to put an end to his rivalry with Raw's heel faction at Survivor Series.

Therefore, The American Nightmare could build up his potential WarGames match in the upcoming episodes of Monday Night Raw. His rivalry with The Judgment Day could possibly culminate inside the barbaric steel structure at Survivor Series.

