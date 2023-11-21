Cody Rhodes to reform The Legacy with Randy Orton and 39-year-old wrestler? It's not Ted DiBiase; exploring the potential

Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton are set to reunite at WWE Survivor Series 2023 after being stablemates in The Legacy between 2008 and 2010. However, it may not be a one-off reunion if they reform the faction with one of their former stablemates.

The Legacy was formed in 2008 by Randy Orton as a way to bring together multi-generational wrestlers. It included Cody Rhodes, son of Dusty Rhodes, and Ted DiBiase Jr., son of Ted DiBiase. The group also comprised Sim Snuka, the son of Jimmy Snuka, and Manu, the son of Afa Anoa'i briefly.

While DiBiase Jr. might not return due to his lawsuit, Manu could be an interesting pick for the iconic group.

Manu's mother shared that he was recovering from a cardiovascular issue and that he would only return to the ring once he completed at least 60% of his recovery. Hence, it's unlikely that he will return anytime this year. Hopefully, his status will improve by next year since he has his family and professionals by his side.

Once Manu recovers from his health issue, he could briefly reunite with Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes. He could be contacted by The American Nightmare if the latter goes one-on-one with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. The Viper and Manu could be on Rhodes' side since The Tribal Chief would be accompanied by The Bloodline.

Manu could ensure The Bloodline doesn't interfere in the match and force Reigns to defend his gold in a fair way. It would also be interesting to see if Manu will eventually join the Samoan faction, as he is also part of the Anoa'i family.

Would Manu be interested in returning to WWE?

The 39-year-old was released from WWE in 2009 but remained active in other wrestling promotions. He recently expressed that he is open to returning when the time comes.

In a chat with Bill Apter, Manu shared that he was in the prime of his career and anything was possible. He also teased that anything could happen in the Stamford-based promotion.

"I like to say I'm in the prime of my career. So anything is possible, and you know what they say - anything can happen in the World Wrestling Federation [Entertainment]."

Did Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes reunite in WWE recently?

Randy Orton celebrated his 20th Anniversary in WWE on the April 25, 2022, episode of RAW. Rhodes came out to celebrate the momentous occasion with his former mentor, but they were interrupted by Seth Rollins. This led to a six-man tag team match pitting Rhodes, RK-Bro, and Ezekiel against The Usos, Rollins, and Kevin Owens.

It remains to be seen what will happen once Randy and Cody reunite at Survivor Series 2023.

