Cody Rhodes to be removed from his WarGames Match before Survivor Series? Exploring potential twist

Cody Rhodes is gearing up for his inaugural WarGames match at Survivor Series 2023, and tonight's edition of WWE RAW marks the final episode before the premium live event.

As the go-home show for the red brand, it presents the company with the last opportunity to introduce any potential twists to the WarGames match, including the prospect of removing the American Nightmare from the bout.

This possibility originates from Cody's recent appearance on WWE SmackDown, where he ventured onto the blue brand to thwart an attack by the Bloodline and rescue LA Knight from a post-match assault. However, Nick Aldis subsequently ejected Cody from the building despite their backstage meeting. The actions of Cody Rhodes on SmackDown might come back to haunt him on tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW, with the Bloodline seeking revenge against the 38-year-old star.

Expand Tweet

A potential scenario that could unfold involves Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso making an unexpected appearance on the upcoming RAW. The Samoan faction might initiate a backstage assault on Cody Rhodes, resulting in him being stretchered out and potentially being removed from the WarGames match.

In the past, AJ Styles fell victim to a backstage assault by the Bloodline, leading to his hiatus from the company, as per the storyline.

It will be intriguing to witness the developments on tonight's show and whether Cody will face any consequences for his actions on SmackDown.

Cody Rhodes teased the fifth member addition to his WarGames team

With Drew McIntyre having already aligned himself with the Judgment Day on the previous episode of WWE RAW, it strongly indicates that the Scottish Warrior will be the fifth member of the villainous faction.

However, amidst the speculations surrounding Randy Orton's potential comeback to the company as the fifth member of Team Rhodes, the American Nightmare teased the addition of a fifth member to his team through a recent social media post.

Cody Rhodes shared his reaction to a fan art piece depicting Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, and Cody himself as iconic Marvel characters. In response, the 38-year-old star mentioned that it seems like he needs one more star added to the team. Many fans interpret this as a hint towards the long-awaited comeback of Randy Orton in the Stamford-based Promotion.

Expand Tweet

The anticipation grows as fans eagerly await the revelation of the fifth member for Survivor Series WarGames. Whether it turns out to be the Viper or if Cody Rhodes has other plans in store remains to be seen.

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.