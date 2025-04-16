Cody Rhodes to retain his title at WrestleMania 41 with help from his real-life friend? Exploring the possibility 

Cody Rhodes is putting the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against John Cena at WrestleMania 41. The American Nightmare will arrive at The Show of Shows alone while The Leader of Cenation may be accompanied by, or have assistance from, The Rock. It's safe to assume that the champion might need additional assistance to retain the championship.

Some of the names that fans have speculated who can help Rhodes are Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn. However, it's possible that NXT Superstar and The American Nightmare's real-life friend Ricky Saints will be the one to help Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41!

Saints is putting the North American Championship on the line against Ethan Page at Stand & Deliver on 19th April, 2025 emanating from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Page has claimed that the current champion's title run will end at the live event. Saints can lose the championship to Page at Stand & Deliver, and then be present at WrestleMania 41 Night 2 to help his real-life friend Cody Rhodes.

Saints and Rhodes have a friendship that dates back to their AEW days. The American Nightmare has spoken fondly of The Absolute One and has credited him as one of his closest friends in the industry. Furthermore, the NXT Superstar has revealed that he would like to move to the main roster at the earliest and possibly compete at WrestleMania 42.

If he helps Rhodes at The Show of Shows and helps him retain the Undisputed WWE Championship, it can open chances for him to become a part of the main roster.

John Cena will make history if he wins against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41

The Champ has already made his way into the Guinness Book of World Records for a second time when he turned heel. He set the record for having the longest babyface run in WWE. Fans were in absolute shock when WWE pulled the plug on the 'good guy' character!

John Cena's next goal is to become a 17-time World Champion in WWE. Currently, he is tied with Ric Flair with both holding 16 world championships to their names.

At WrestleMania 41, Cena can break the record and become the 17-time world champion. Since it's his last WrestleMania, the wrestling juggernaut might actually make it happen regardless of how predictable it is!

