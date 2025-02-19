Ricky Saints details optimistic WWE goal for 2026

WWE star Ricky Saints revealed an optimistic goal for himself next year. Saints used to be known as Ricky Starks in All Elite Wrestling, but revealed he changed his ring name last night while signing his NXT contract.

The former FTW Champion spoke with WWE legend Bully Ray on Busted Open Radio following last night's edition of NXT. Saints revealed that he would jump at the opportunity to join the main roster, and noted that he was hoping to compete at WWE WrestleMania 42 next year. The Show of Shows is rumored to be taking place in New Orleans in 2026, which is also the hometown of Ricky Saints:

“Absolutely, I would (take the chance to get called up to main roster quickly). We got New Orleans, supposedly, rumored, right? WrestleMania next year in New Orleans. Did you read about that?… I heard about the rumor as well. If the rumor is true, that is my goal, to wrestle in the (Caesars) Superdome. That’s all I want and I’m gonna make it happen," he said. [H/T: WrestleTalk]

Saints spent a few years in All Elite Wrestling but had not been used by the promotion since March 2024 before being released earlier this month.

WWE star Ricky Saints comments on his time in All Elite Wrestling

Ricky Saints discussed his time in AEW and noted that some veterans played a role in his exit from the company.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Saints shared that some veterans of the business interfered with his creative plans and it should never have happened. The WWE NXT star added that those people had his telephone number if they wanted to contact him:

"I will say this, there are some people who stuck their nose in my creative business that shouldn’t have happened. Veterans. And that’s it, I’ll leave it at that. And if they got a problem with me, they got my number. And text me about it. I think what it was is if it didn’t work for their creative, then someone had to get the boot. That’s how I see it," he said. [H/T: F4WOnline]

Ricky Saints will be competing in his debut match on WWE NXT next week. The 34-year-old will be teaming up with Ja'Von Evans to battle Ethan Page and Wes Lee in a tag team match next Tuesday night.

