What is Ricky Starks’ new name in WWE?

Former AEW star Ricky Starks shocked the world when he suddenly appeared on WWE NXT last week, announcing his arrival in the Stamford-based company. It was then announced that he would sign a contract with the company this week on the Shawn Michaels-led brand.

Ad

While Starks signed his contract, his new name was revealed in the document: Ricky Saints. Moving forward, the former AEW star will build his character as Ricky Saints, which has already garnered a lot of attention.

Stark's contract with AEW expired last week, and he was speculated to join WWE as a free agent. His appearance on NXT came just hours after rumors of his departure from the Tony Khan-led company surfaced on the internet.

Ad

Trending

Following his NXT appearance, rumors surfaced that Starks would be getting a new name in the Stamford-based company. WWE has also trademarked several names lately, one of which was speculated to be the former AEW star's.

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, rumors of him using 'Ricky Starks' in WWE surfaced soon after, confusing millions worldwide.

This week's NXT featured Starks signing his contract, in which he was addressed as 'Ricky Saints.' This new development has made headlines worldwide.

Wrestling legend addressed Ricky Starks' debut in WWE recently

While the world has not stopped talking about Ricky's WWE debut, a wrestling legend recently stated that the star was not a 'casual fan draw.'

Ad

In a recent episode of BroDown, Vince Russo addressed his debut, stating that Starks was just over in NXT.

"Ricky Starks is over with that bubble. He's not a casual fan draw. I mean, he's just not. So, okay in the bubble, it's a big deal. But you've already got those people in the bubble."

While Starks' future in NXT is anticipated to be incredible, fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for him in the next few weeks on the Shawn Michaels-led brand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback