Cody Rhodes to be robbed of WrestleMania 40 spotlight against Roman Reigns? Analyzing how it could happen

Cody Rhodes remains undecided on his WrestleMania 40 opponent. The star initially seemed confident he would pursue the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship after his Royal Rumble win.

However, he was left in a dilemma when World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins pitched why he should challenge him instead. The American Nightmare said he would consider it and announced his appearance on SmackDown this week. The 38-year-old battled with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania last year in a losing effort but vowed to 'finish his story.'

Meanwhile, on RAW, Damian Priest also has full access to a title shot with his Money in the Bank contract. He tried to cash it in on Seth Rollins but failed each time. The Archer of Infamy is considered a strong member and competitor in Judgment Day. He is often seen arguing with WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley backstage for losing focus.

If Cody Rhodes pursues the Undisputed Championship at WrestleMania 40, Damian Priest could have everything he needs set in place. If history is any indication, a few similarities have been pointed out, such as when a Royal Rumble winner won a championship for the second time. On the assumption that Rhodes faces and somehow dethrones The Tribal Chief at The Showcase of Immortals, he could be robbed if Damian Priest cashes in his contract.

Cody Rhodes and Damian Priest share an intense history. At Crown Jewel 2023, The American Nightmare defeated The Judgment Day member in a singles match.

Women's Royal Rumble winner Bayley has decided on her WrestleMania 40 opponent

Before heading into the 2024 Royal Rumble, Bayley called out Rhea Ripley, stating that she would be the one to take her title away from the champion. She even started referring to herself as the 'Mami Slayer.'

Fast forward to a couple of weeks, The Role Model was geared up to announce her decision on RAW but was interrupted by The Eradicator. Nia Jax attacked the champion in front of Bayley and Damage CTRL, leaving her to postpone her declaration to SmackDown. Amidst all the chaos, her friend and Women's Champion, IYO SKY, seemed worried, hinting at some tension among the group yet to be addressed.

Shortly after, on social media, the 34-year-old proclaimed her final decision to face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40.

This was Bayley's first win in a Royal Rumble match. The last time she held a singles championship was the SmackDown Women's Championship, now known as the Women's World Championship in 2019.

Do you think all of The Judgment Day will be champions at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.

Former WWE employee says Vince McMahon always made him uncomfortable HERE.