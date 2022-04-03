Cody Rhodes's return to WWE is great for him and the company

Cody Rhodes made his highly anticipated return to WWE at WrestleMania 38. He was revealed as Seth Rollins' mystery opponent and defeated The Visionary in his first WWE match in 2016.

Now that the rumors and speculation on whether Cody is returning to WWE or not are over, it is time to see why this is a good move for both The American Nightmare and WWE.

First off, one can make the argument that Cody's time in AEW had grown stale. He was a staple in the TNT Championship picture. This was due to him being unable to challenge for the AEW World Championship. While the "will he or won't he?" turn heel situation was intriguing. It never went anywhere.

Cody Rhodes and the 'Drew McIntyre effect'

Cody has now returned to WWE with the 'Drew McIntyre effect.' When Drew left the promotion, he was a comedy act in 3MB. However, he recreated himself outside of the company, and when he returned, it was a much bigger deal. It didn't happen overnight, but The Scottish Warrior rebuilt himself and became WWE Champion in 2020.

Another good example would be Bobby Lashley. Lashley left WWE back in 2007. He had a fairly good first run in the company but didn't quite break through the glass ceiling. Lashley went on to dominate in IMPACT Wrestling, at one point holding all of the tiles. He also dominated in MMA with Bellator, amassing a total combined career record of 15-2.

While The All Mighty's return to WWE started roughly with the 'Lashley's Sisters' segment and the Lana/Rusev storyline. He recovered once MVP returned and formed the Hurt Business. Lashley is now a multi-time WWE Champion and has even gone toe-to-toe with Brock Lesnar.

When Cody left WWE in 2016, he was also a comedy act in the gimmick of Stardust. Like McIntyre, Cody recreated himself in the independent circuit and even helped create a new wrestling company alongside Tony Khan and the Young Bucks. Now that Rhodes is back and has the opportunity to prove that he is a main eventer. It is also up to WWE to see to that as well.

Cody could be the first of other AEW defectors

Cody's return also gives WWE the opportunity to wine and dine him to bring over other AEW talent. In the last couple of years, we have seen multiple WWE stars jump ship to AEW. The list includes the likes of Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, Daniel Bryan, and Adam Cole, just to name a few.

If WWE books Cody as the main event star he has proven to be, it shows the men and women over in AEW that opportunities exist in both companies.

It also means AEW talent can try to get more money from AEW or take a big-money deal from WWE. It would make them think that if Cody Rhodes, the man who went the hardest against WWE, can go back there and be booked like a star, then why can't they?

This may already be happening. It was recently reported that MJF and Tony Khan had a heated confrontation. This was over an interview MJF did with Ariel Helwani about his contract and how he is frustrated with his pay. He has seen people come in after him and get paid more.

While this can all just be smoke and mirrors, if MJF sees Cody Rhodes being booked as a main eventer in WWE, it may influence his decision in 2024 when he is set to become a free agent.

So, in the short term, Cody Rhodes' return to WWE will be the biggest wrestling story of 2022. It gives WWE a shot in the arm that is desperately needed. Now it is up to the company to book The American Nightmare as the main event star he has proven to be, and potentially we could be talking about more AEW talent jumping ship instead of the other way around.

Cody Rhodes is WWE's chance to flip the narrative.

