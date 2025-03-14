Cody Rhodes' 'Shield' to save him at WrestleMania? 3 WWE stars who can join The American Nightmare to attack The Rock and John Cena

Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE title reign is in jeopardy at WrestleMania 41 as he puts his title on the line against John Cena. The American Nightmare turned down The Rock's offer, which led to Cena turning heel and aligning with The Final Boss.

However, Rhodes now has no one on his side to fight with this new alliance of Rock & Cena. In this article, we will discuss three WWE stars who could team up with the Undisputed Champion to attack Rock and Cena before WrestleMania 41.

#3. Randy Orton might accompany his friend in this battle

One of the stars who could aid Cody Rhodes in his battle against The Rock and John Cena is Randy Orton. The Legend Killer even took shots at the Franchise Player on SmackDown after the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

This hints that the company may be planning for Orton and Cena to cross paths again. So, to prepare for a future match between these two veterans, Orton temporarily joining Cody could be a great prospect. Currently, The Viper is expected to compete against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41.

Despite this, The Legend Killer and Rhodes having a great friendship bond makes sense in this scenario.

#2. Roman Reigns might join Cody Rhodes to attack John Cena & The Rock

Another star who could join forces with Cody Rhodes to attack the new evil association could be Roman Reigns. The OTC is expected to wrestle Seth Rollins and CM Punk at WrestleMania 41 in a Triple Threat match. However, both The Final Boss and Reigns are involved in The Bloodline Saga.

One of the most crucial aspects is that Reigns is currently more of a babyface star, which increases the likelihood of him aiding Cody Rhodes soon. The Undisputed Champion helped Reigns against Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline at Bad Blood last year.

Right now, it seems like a great opportunity to pay back that favor to Rhodes and join him in attacking the Hollywood star duo. This could also plant seeds for a potential Roman vs. Rock showdown at WrestleMania 42.

#1. Seth Rollins might once again rescue The American Nightmare

Last year, Seth Rollins emerged as one of the biggest sacrifices for Cody Rhodes and aided him like a Shield against The Rock and Roman Reigns in his Undisputed Title chase. Also, before Elimination Chamber, The Visionary affirmed Rhodes to decline The Rock's offer.

So, with Cody not joining hands with The People's Champion, Seth Rollins might once again step in as a Shield for Cody and help him attack The Rock and Cena. Additionally, The Franchise Player and The Visionary had a great history in WWE, which makes him joining Cody's side more interesting to watch.

