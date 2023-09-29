Cody Rhodes subtly hinting at another AEW star joining WWE? Analyzing his latest post

Cody Rhodes is currently embroiled in a feud against The Judgment Day, alongside Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso. Last week, The American Nightmare found himself caught up in a major brawl following the Undisputed Tag Team Titles match. However, in one of his recent tweets, Rhodes seemed to drop a hint about the potential arrival of Ricky Starks following Jade Cargill's association with WWE.

For those who may not be aware, Jade Cargill recently inked a multi-year deal with the Stamford-based promotion, becoming the first AEW female talent to transition to WWE. Speculation about Ricky Starks joining the company has been circulating, and Cody's recent reaction to Brandi Rhodes' tweet added fuel to the fire.

Brandi had recently shared a photo of herself, where she addressed comments about her post-pregnancy appearance. She humorously admitted that they were right, and she is now in better shape. Being the husband he is, Cody playfully reacted to his wife's tweet by sharing his response through a Ricky Starks GIF.

While we cannot confirm Ricky Starks' status or his potential arrival in WWE, the deliberate use of Starks' GIF in Cody's tweet appears to be intentional. The American Nightmare seems keen on showcasing his AEW colleague and generating some buzz about Starks' future in this business.

Are Cody Rhodes' future plans already been teased?

Despite being involved in a feud against The Judgment Day, WWE appears to be preparing for a rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Omos. This development seems evident from some recent house shows where The Nigerian Giant has interfered and attempted to attack The American Nightmare.

During one of these shows, Rhodes even sent Omos crashing through a table in the ring. These potential confrontations between Cody and The Nigerian Giant seem to be teasing a future clash between the two. Currently, the company has not featured any segments that bring these two superstars together.

The next Premium Live Event of the company is Fastlane 2023, which is set to take place on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. However, with just one week remaining until this event, a match between Omos and Rhodes seems highly unlikely.

Moreover, Crown Jewel 2023 might be a more suitable location for such a match, as the company often books unexpected matches for the Saudi Arabia-based show. A bout between Cody Rhodes and Omos is something that the fans are eagerly waiting to see, with the question being whether The American Nightmare can secure a victory against The Nigerian Giant.

What do you think about the possibility of Ricky Starks joining WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

