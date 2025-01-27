Cody Rhodes to tease a rematch with former World Champion ahead of Royal Rumble? 3 things The American Nightmare can do on WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes will appear in the go-home edition of RAW on Netflix this Monday night. This is the final episode of the red brand before the 2025 Royal Rumble, which will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis this Saturday, February 1.

The American Nightmare will show up on RAW after three weeks, as he was also part of the RAW premiere on Netflix on January 6. With that in mind, we take a look at three things the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion could do on the red brand this Monday night.

#3. He could address what happened at Saturday Night's Main Event's contract signing

On Saturday, Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens signed the contract for the Undisputed WWE Championship Ladder match at the Royal Rumble. The segment was chaotic, and NXT boss and WWE legend Shawn Michaels attacked Owens after the latter tried to injure him with the Piledriver.

Thus, Cody could cut a promo and address what happened at Saturday Night's Main Event, taking another shot at KO before their title match at the Rumble. It would be interesting to see if Owens will be on RAW for a second week in a row, following a segment with Sami Zayn last week.

#2. Cody Rhodes could come face-to-face with Roman Reigns

The Undisputed Tribal Chief will be on RAW this Monday, three weeks after beating Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat to reclaim the Ula Fala. Roman Reigns will celebrate his victory and cut a promo for the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble match.

The former Universal Champion will look to win the match and get a title shot at WrestleMania 41, as he has already made it clear that he wants to reclaim the championship following his loss at WrestleMania 40.

With that in mind, Cody Rhodes could confront him and come face-to-face with him, likely setting the stage for a match at 'Mania, regardless of whether Roman Reigns will win the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

#1. Royal Rumble participants to confront the American Nightmare

With the Royal Rumble fast approaching, when Cody Rhodes shows up on RAW on Netflix, the Rumble participants will likely look to make a statement ahead of Saturday's match since the winner will get a guaranteed title shot at WrestleMania 41.

Aside from Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre has targeted Cody Rhodes and has confronted him on SmackDown. Seth Rollins, meanwhile, could come after him, especially if he has a heel turn, while CM Punk has already called him out.

The Best in the World defeated The Visionary on the RAW premiere on Netflix. After his victory, he fired shots at Gunther and Cody, calling them out and putting them on notice.

Following his return to WWE after a two-month hiatus, CM Punk has made it clear that he wants to become world champion again, and that's why he has declared for the Royal Rumble match.

If he wins, he could go after Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and not the World Heavyweight Champion Gunther.

