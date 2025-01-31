Cody Rhodes to turn heel; reunite with former WWE Champion after 14 years at Royal Rumble? Potential explored

Cody Rhodes will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens in a Ladder Match at the Royal Rumble. They both clashed at Saturday Night's Main Event in December when The American Nightmare emerged victorious. On the same night, Drew McIntyre will also try to prevent Roman Reigns from winning the Men's Royal Rumble.

Drew has been on a manhunt, trying to make the undisputed Tribal Chief and his allies suffer. This has led to fans anticipating a potential alliance between McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and KO, the three people with mutual hatred for Reigns. However, Triple H might have different plans for The Scottish Warrior, as the former WWE Champion could reunite with Cody Rhodes after 14 years. Notably, Drew and Cody formed a team called ''The Dashing Ones'' in late 2010 and even held the WWE Tag Team Title for a brief period.

McIntyre was the man who came closest to ending Roman's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship reign before Cody Rhodes at the 2022 Clash at the Castle. However, he failed because of the OG Bloodline. The American Nightmare eventually ended Roman's reign of terror at WrestleMania XL. The Scottish Psychopath could interfere in the Ladder Match on Saturday, and when everyone would be expecting him to attack Cody for teaming up with Roman, he might shock the world and attack The Prizefighter.

A Cody heel turn has been due for a very long time, and the best way to do it is when no one sees it coming. This may lead to him reuniting with Drew. The proposed angle will also help build a legitimate WrestleMania match between The Scottish Psychopath and KO. Additionally, John Cena can then challenge a heel Cody for the world title at The Show of Shows in Las Vegas.

Cody Rhodes wants a WWE legend to return at the Royal Rumble

The upcoming Men's and Women's Royal Rumble Matches are expected to feature several surprise appearances. Recently, during a backstage interaction with Jackie Redmond, Cody Rhodes revealed that he would like to see Michelle McCool return in the 30-woman Battle Royal this Saturday. The former WWE Women's Champion last appeared in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble.

''Michelle McCool. [She looks like she can still go, right?] Yeah, she's got it. She's mean. She's mean!'' he said.

This year's Women's Royal Rumble will also feature the return of Charlotte Flair, who has been out of action since December 2023. It will be interesting to see if McCool makes a shocking appearance in Indianapolis this Saturday.

