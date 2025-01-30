Cody Rhodes pushes for 45-year-old retired WWE legend to return at 2025 Royal Rumble

Cody Rhodes recently revealed he would like to see a former champion come out of retirement to compete at WWE Royal Rumble 2025. He claimed the aforementioned legend's "still got it."

Several top superstars have declared for the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble, including Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, and Charlotte Flair. Meanwhile, reports suggested Triple H could invite legends, such as Trish Stratus, to make a surprise appearance in the anticipated match. In a recent backstage video posted by Jackie Redmond on her Instagram, The American Nightmare discussed who he would like to see show up in the Women's Royal Rumble this year.

The 39-year-old disclosed he would like to see Michelle McCool return for the match. He claimed the 45-year-old former WWE Women's Champion is still in great shape.

"Michelle McCool. [She looks like she can still go, right?] Yeah, she's got it. She's mean. She's mean," he said.

Michelle McCool commented on her potential WWE return

Over the past seven years, Michelle McCool has competed in three Women's Royal Rumble Matches. Her last appearance came in 2023. She entered at number 25 and lasted nearly 14 minutes before getting eliminated by Rhea Ripley.

The former WWE Women's Champion recently addressed potentially returning for a second run in a post on X (FKA Twitter). Although McCool admitted she has had no "serious talks" with the company, creatively led by Triple H, about the subject, the 45-year-old claimed she was confident she could do it.

"REAL TALK—since retiring, I’ve never been in any 'serious talks' with anyone about another run.... Not saying it wouldn’t be nice?!?! Confident I can go, so here’s my question: All ya gotta do is 'declare yourself these days for the Rumble??' #FLAWLESS 😂💙😂 Sorry y’all, saw this & [sic] truly made me wonder!'' McCool wrote.

McCool has made a few appearances at WWE events over the past few months. It will be interesting to see if she competes in the Women's Royal Rumble this Saturday.

