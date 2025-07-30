Cody Rhodes to turn heel at SummerSlam by bringing back 34-year-old megastar? Exploring the possibility

Cody Rhodes will look to regain the Undisputed WWE Championship from John Cena when he battles The Unseen 17 in a Street Fight at SummerSlam. The American Nightmare won the King of the Ring Tournament at Night of Champions 2025 to earn this opportunity. That said, WWE may have subtly hinted that the 40-year-old might have a shocking plan up his sleeve at the upcoming PLE.At WrestleMania 41 Night Two, John Cena defeated Cody Rhodes and walked out of Las Vegas with a record-breaking 17th World Title. However, it wouldn't have been possible without Travis Scott's timely assistance. The 34-year-old rapper has been intertwined with Cena ever since the latter shockingly turned heel at Elimination Chamber: Toronto.Travis hasn't been seen in the Stamford-based promotion since 'Mania, but his absence could end this weekend at SummerSlam. While fans may expect the rapper to be in Cena's corner, he could shock the world by assisting Cody instead, solidifying The American Nightmare's heel turn. The speculation arose after the release of WWE: Unreal, a documentary on Netflix that showcases how the company operates behind the scenes.Episode four of the documentary titled &quot;Heel Turn&quot; revolved around the events leading up to John Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025 and its aftermath. In the episode, Cody Rhodes was seen talking to Travis Scott on FaceTime after the show went off the air. The American Nightmare checked in on Travis as the two discussed the adrenaline rush that WWE events provide.While the documentary takes us behind the curtain and reveals everything, something that protective fans are not fond of, WWE may subtly use it to drive future storylines. Showcasing Cody and Travis' friendly interaction just days before The Biggest Party of The Summer, where the WrestleMania 41 rematch is set to take place, might not be just a mere coincidence.Reports recently indicated that WWE and Travis Scott had a falling out after 'Mania, and this is why the rapper has not appeared since. However, these reports may have been planted to divert attention and prevent fans from anticipating a potential Travis Scott appearance at SummerSlam 2025.There have been talks about the Triple H-led creative team potentially executing a double turn at the upcoming PLE, with Cody Rhodes turning heel and John Cena reverting to being a babyface. If it happens, involving the 34-year-old megastar could make the moment even more shocking.That said, it is just speculation for now.Former WWE writer explains why Cody Rhodes needs to turn heel at SummerSlam 2025While speaking on a recent episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, former WWE writer Vince Russo discussed a potential double turn taking place during the Undisputed WWE Championship match between John Cena and Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2025.Russo was critical of Cody's promos, calling them a &quot;channel changer.&quot; He then explained how turning The American Nightmare heel might give the company a much-needed fresh start.&quot;I did not listen to a word of this promo. Cody Rhodes' promos are a channel changer for me. They've been a channel changer for a very, very long time. So, I fast-forwarded through it. I did not listen to a word of this. And bro, I'm not even going to say I pray because, quite frankly, I really don't care what they do, but the reality of the situation is they need to do a double turn. Cody is a freaking heel. Cody has been a heel from day one, and maybe, if they turn Cody heel, that will force them to reset everything,&quot; Russo said. [29:56 onwards]Will Cody Rhodes turn to the dark side and take down John Cena at SummerSlam 2025? Only time will tell!