Cody Rhodes' WarGames teammate to turn heel on the WWE RAW after Survivor Series? Exploring the potential

WWE Survivor Series WarGames is around the corner, and it’s been exhilarating to witness the story unfold. In the latest development of the story, Cody Rhodes announced Randy Orton as the fifth member of Team Cody at the go-home edition of WWE RAW.

However, Seth Rollins, the World Heavyweight Champion, has been slightly overshadowed by the other members and their involvement in the rivalry.

Given that The Visionary hasn’t been provided with the importance he deserves as the world champion, he may not want to stick by Cody Rhodes following Survivor Series WarGames. Furthermore, WWE may have left a subtle clue about this on the Survivor Series poster where Seth Rollins’ former Messiah personality’s photograph has been used.

Finally, Cody Rhodes had to convince Rollins to call a truce for one night for WarGames. The Visionary agreed not to let his dislike for The American Nightmare interfere with WarGames but for that night only!

The above combined can be used as evidence to justify Seth Rollins’ possible heel turn. He might not turn heel during the WarGames match, considering Team Cody has a higher chance of winning, but he may turn heel on RAW following the event.

WWE Survivor Series WarGames match card

The match card for the premium live event has filled up rather nicely. WWE has booked high-profile matches along with giving fans the men’s and women’s WarGames.

Here is the match card for the event:

Rhea Ripley (C) vs. Zoey Stark for the Women’s World Championship. Gunther (C) vs. The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship. Carlito vs. Santos Escobar in a singles match. Men’s WarGames: Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Randy Orton vs. Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, Drew McIntyre. Women’s WarGames: Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, Becky Lynch vs. Bayley, IYO Sky, Kairi Sane, Asuka.

It is possible WWE SmackDown Manager Nick Aldis will announce further matches at the go-home edition of the blue show.