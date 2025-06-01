Cody Rhodes' worst nightmare to show up at WWE Money in the Bank to cost him and Jey Uso? Exploring the possibility

Cody Rhodes is set to team up with World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso to take on the duo of John Cena and Logan Paul at WWE Money in the Bank 2025. The match was announced after Cena unleashed an assault on Jey during the World Heavyweight Title match at Saturday Night’s Main Event, leading to Rhodes' return.

After losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cena at WrestleMania, Cody Rhodes made his first appearance on SmackDown this week. The American Nightmare namedropped The Rock and addressed how the latter asked for his soul a few months ago.

While The American Nightmare rejected the legend's offer, John Cena accepted it and shocked the world with a massive heel turn. However, Cena and The Rock have not been seen together since Elimination Chamber. In a shocking twist, The Final Boss could show up at Money in the Bank to help the Last Real Champion and Paul defeat the babyfaces.

Rocky was expected to make an appearance during the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night Two, but he didn't show up. At Money in the Bank, he could cost Cody Rhodes' team a potential win to continue their storyline. Since returning to WWE last year, The Final Boss has been Rhodes' worst nightmare, targeting him on multiple occasions.

Upon his comeback, The Rock could also announce Logan Paul as the newest member of his faction. It has already been confirmed that the tag team match will headline the premium live event. Hence, the winner of the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder bout could also make his presence felt during or after the contest, leading to a potential title change.

With several intriguing opportunities open for the company to leave the world talking, fans will have to wait and see what happens when the two teams collide at Money in the Bank. As of now, the abovementioned angle is mere speculation.

Former AEW star addressed potential feud with Cody Rhodes

While Cody Rhodes is busy feuding with John Cena, a massive former AEW star has addressed a potential match against him. Aleister Black, who has been making waves on SmackDown since his return, said that he wanted to have a match with Rhodes during a recent appearance on the Battleground Podcast.

"Having run my storylines with him has made me so much more hungry for more of it because I feel that there was a lot more that we could have tapped into, and I sincerely hope we can do that here because there was so much left on the table, both verbally and stuff that was written down, that we never got to, and hopefully now we can kinda pivot because the contrast between the two characters is so vast that it makes such an interesting connection."

While Rhodes vs. Black will likely be a treat to watch, it is seemingly not set to take place anytime soon. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for The American Nightmare after Money in the Bank.

