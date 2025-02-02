Complete list of stars who entered the 2025 WWE Men’s Royal Rumble match

The 2025 Men’s WWE Royal Rumble match ended up being one of the best traditional Rumble matches in the history of the industry. With some of the greatest stars in the ring together, WWE managed to produce an incredible main event.

Not a lot of surprises were featured during the match. However, the hard-hitting action ended up making headlines around the world. Let’s check out the complete list of entrants in the 2025 WWE Men’s Royal Rumble match.

#1 Rey Mysterio

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio drew number one in the Men’s Royal Rumble match. The Master of the 619 made an impact with his performance before Jacob Fatu eliminated him.

#2 Penta

Penta drew number two in the Men’s Royal Rumble match and fans got a glimpse of a dream match between Mysterio and him for the first two minutes. The newest WWE RAW signing eliminated Ludwig Kaiser in three seconds after the latter entered the ring, making headlines around the world. The star lasted over 40 minutes before being eliminated by Finn Balor.

#3 Chad Gable

American Made’s Chad Gable entered the match next and didn’t receive a warm welcome from the fans. While Gable delivered some massive suplexes to stars, he was soon eliminated by Jacob Fatu.

#4 Carmelo Hayes

WWE SmackDown’s Carmelo Hayes then entered and tried to make an impact early in the match. The star had an impressive performance in the beginning before Bron Breakker came out to spear him in half and eliminate him.

#5 Santos Escobar

Another luchador entered the match early to make an impact but didn’t team up with any of the stars in the ring. Bron Breakker then entered and delivered a spear to Escobar before tossing him out of the ring.

#6 Otis

Alpha Academy’s Otis then entered the fray and had an impressive square-off with his former mentor, Chad Gable. IShowSpeed came in and helped Bron Breakker eliminate Otis, ending his dreams of eliminating his former mentor.

#7 Bron Breakker

Things changed dramatically when WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker came out to spear Hayes and end his WrestleMania dreams. Breaker then eliminated Santos Escobar, Otis, and IShowSpeed, resulting in four eliminations. He also delivered a massive spear to Roman Reigns but the latter turned things around and eliminated him from the match.

#8 IShowSpeed (replaced Akira Tozawa)

Before Akira Tozawa could enter, Carmelo Hayes attacked him in anger and the 39-year-old was taken backstage. IShowSpeed then replaced him and helped Bron Breakker eliminate Otis. The WWE Intercontinental Champion then speared the star before tossing him out of the ring.

#9 Sheamus

The Celtic Warrior entered the match to add some hard-hitting action, taking out everyone in his path. However, he didn't eliminate anyone. Roman Reigns entered and speared Sheamus before sending him out of the ring.

#10 Jimmy Uso

The OG Bloodline’s Jimmy Uso then entered the fray and created a massive impact with a plethora of superkicks. While the star managed to stay in the ring for a few minutes, he was soon eliminated by Jacob Fatu.

#11 Andrade

Another luchador, Andrade, entered the fray and had a good showing early on. However, his WrestleMania dreams were cut short when Jacob Fatu eliminated him seconds after entering the battlefield.

#12 Jacob Fatu

The landscape of the match turned around when Jacob Fatu made his entrance. In mere seconds, Fatu eliminated three men and dominated everyone. The Samoan Werewolf then tossed Jimmy Uso out of the ring and had a massive battle with Roman Reigns. Braun Strowman then entered and eliminated the star from the match.

#13 Ludwig Kaiser

While the Imperium star tried to act smart and enter the ring after taking some time, he ended up getting eliminated in three seconds by Penta. This could result in a feud between the two stars soon.

#14 The Miz

The A-Lister garnered some attention with his innovative offense before Roman Reigns promptly eliminated him.

#15 Joe Hendry

TNA World Champion Joe Hendry surprised the world with his appearance in the match, making an impact with some decent moves before Jacob Fatu laid him out. Roman Reigns then tossed him out of the ring to end his first Royal Rumble appearance.

#16 Roman Reigns

The Undisputed Tribal Chief then made his entrance, with the entire crowd on their feet. Reigns delivered a few spears early and eliminated four men from the match. The OTC traded blows with Seth Rollins for some time before CM Punk dumped both men out of the ring. After the match, Rollins delivered a stomp to Reigns on the floor as well as the steel steps.

#17 Drew McIntyre

The Scottish Psychopath came face to face and exchanged blows with Roman Reigns before teaming up with Fatu to attack the OTC. After creating a massive impact in the match, McIntyre got eliminated by Damian Priest, leaving the world in awe.

#18 Finn Balor

The inaugural WWE Universal Champion, Finn Balor, made a return after a few weeks of absence in the Royal Rumble match. He was last seen on the January 13, episode of RAW when he lost to Damian Priest.

The Prince eliminated Penta from the match, ending his time in this year’s Rumble match. John Cena entered later on to eliminate the star.

#19 Shinsuke Nakamura

The WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura then made his way to the ring, joining the stars already brawling. The star couldn’t make a lot of impact in the match as Jey Uso eliminated him early on.

#20 Jey Uso [2025 Men's Royal Rumble Winner]

The Lucas Oil Stadium was on its feet when Jey Uso’s entrance music hit. The Main Event star entered to take everyone down in his path before eliminating Nakamura. A few minutes later, Jey accidentally eliminated Sami Zayn with a super kick. The OG Bloodline member was one of the final two in the Rumble match before he eliminated John Cena to win the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble match and punched his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania.

#21 AJ Styles

The WWE Universe was left surprised when The Phenomenal One, AJ Styles, made his return. The latter used his experience to take down everyone before Jacob Fatu put a pause on his momentum. The former WWE Champion eliminated LA Knight from the match before Logan Paul eliminated him sneakily.

#22 Braun Strowman

After a brutal assault by Jacob Fatu last week on Saturday Night’s Main Event, Braun Strowman entered the Royal Rumble match and went face-to-face with the Bloodline star. The Monster of all Monsters eliminated Fatu early to make headlines around the world. John Cena then entered and eliminated the star.

#23 John Cena

John Cena's last Royal Rumble match entrance blew the roof off Lucas Oil Stadium. Cena eliminated Strowman and Balor early, before coming face to face with Roman Reigns. The 16-time World Champion eliminated Logan Paul during the final moments of the match before being eliminated by Jey Uso.

#24 CM Punk

Things kept on getting better in the Men’s Royal Rumble match when CM Punk came out at number 24. The Best in The World eliminated Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns before getting eliminated by Logan Paul.

#25 Seth Rollins

Things started to heat up even more when The Visionary made his way out to stack the ring with some of the greatest stars in the entire industry. Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns collided for a few minutes before CM Punk pushed both men out of the ring. A furious Seth Rollins then stomped Roman Reigns on the floor and the steel steps.

#26 Dominik Mysterio

The Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio then entered the fray and managed to collide against some of the greatest stars to ever step foot in the ring. Mysterio was soon eliminated by Damian Priest.

#27 Sami Zayn

Another member of the OG Bloodline, Sami Zayn, then entered the match to add to the stacked list of stars in the squared circle. After a decent spell in the match, Zayn was accidentally eliminated by Jey Uso.

#28 Damian Priest

Former World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest then came out and took everyone out with his hard-hitting moveset before eliminating Dominik Mysterio. The Archer of Infamy then shocked the world by eliminating Drew McIntyre. The star was then eliminated by LA Knight.

#29 LA Knight

The Megastar then made his way out to add more star power to the Men’s WWE Royal Rumble match. After delivering some heavy hits to everyone, Knight eliminated Damian Priest before being eliminated by AJ Styles.

#30 Logan Paul

The Maverick entered as the final participant in the Men’s WWE Royal Rumble match. The star was nearly eliminated by LA Knight before he managed to land on top of the announce table and return to the ring to eliminate AJ Styles. The former United States Champion also managed to eliminate CM Punk and was a part of the final three before being eliminated by John Cena.

