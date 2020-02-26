Contract update on Sami Callihan amidst Dark Order speculation [Exclusive]

Sami Callihan's Twitter bio is ominous

After All Elite Wrestling sent a binary code tweet today to seemingly tease that the reveal of The Exalted One from The Dark Order is nearing, some speculation arose suggesting that Sami Callihan may well be set for a move to AEW due to his ominous Twitter profile featuring binary.

The rumour mill ran rampant both due to the binary code being prominent in both cases, but also as the AEW tweet translated to "Join Dark Order" while The Draw's bio simply translates to "find me" - leading several sites and fans to speculate that the former IMPACT World Champion might be readying himself to jump ship and become the leader of the mysterious faction.

While the theory is pretty logical at base level, Sportskeeda Wrestling can confirm today that Sami Callihan will not be joining Dark Order, with The Draw "still 100% under contract" with IMPACT Wrestling.

Also, just for clarification following some speculation today:



Sami Callihan is “still 100% under contract” in IMPACT Wrestling. — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) February 25, 2020

While Callihan isn't The Exalted One, there are some other hints outwith the binary code that might suggest who's ready to step into the role as the leader of Dark Order.

One more prominent hint that led to much speculation was the fact that the tweet sent by AEW, like the previous one, was sent at precisely 3:01am. This may not seem like much of a hint, but when you consider that the other name that's been strongly rumoured to be The Exalted One is Matt Hardy, whose contract with WWE allegedly expires on March 1st, or 3/1.

Hardy also furthered these rumours with a recent tweet captioned "DEAR DR RKO" which is an anagram of "DARK ORDER" - with the former ECW Champion either using Twitter to be the biggest troll of all time, or being as subtle as a brick. Only time will tell on that one!

“DEAR DR RKO” just happens to be an anagram of “DARK ORDER” 👀 https://t.co/d25JXeLsG6 — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) February 25, 2020