Controversial ex-WWE star to finally enter the Hall of Fame 20 years after leaving? Looking at subtle hint

WWE kept their Hall of Fame Class of 2023 short with just four inductees. The sports entertainment juggernaut is expected to keep the 2024 Hall of Fame class short too. The names of the inductees will be revealed next year. With that being said, WWE might have teased the Hall of Fame induction of a controversial former superstar.

The star in question is none other than Sable. The Attitude Era star was referenced by Edge during his latest promo on the July 7, 2023, episode of SmackDown. The Rated R Superstar recalled his WWE pay-per-view debut as Sable’s mystery partner at SummerSlam 1998 inside Madison Square Garden. It is possible that the former Women’s Champion could receive one of WWE’s biggest honors after her name was mentioned on SmackDown.

Sable began her career in Vince McMahon’s promotion following a successful modeling career in 1996. She made her debut as Triple H’s valet in a match against a returning Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania XII. She soon aligned herself with her then-real-life husband Marc Mero. Her popularity reached new heights after Mero’s injury in 1997.

Sable feuded with the likes of Luna Vachon and Jacqueline, whom she defeated for the women’s title at Survivor Series on November 15, 1998. She then spent the remainder of the year as champion before dropping it to Debra on May 10, 1999. This marked one of her final appearances with the company, and she left on a bitter note in June 1999.

However, she returned to the company in 2003 and was soon involved in a storyline feud with Torrie Wilson. Sable then became Vince McMahon’s personal assistant and feuded with Stephanie McMahon. It was during this time that she became romantically involved with Brock Lesnar. After Lesnar left WWE in 2004, he asked Sable to do the same. The two tied the knot in 2006.

Torrie Wilson wasn’t allowed to mention Sable at the WWE Hall of Fame

Despite being one of the most popular stars of her time, Sable’s name hasn’t appeared on WWE programming in any capacity. Fans were quite surprised when Edge namedropped her during his promo on The Grayson Waller Effect this past Friday on SmackDown.

The reference could be a one-time thing since WWE stars aren’t allowed to mention Sable. Torrie Wilson stated that she was explicitly told not to mention her former colleague during her Hall of Fame induction speech in 2019.

"Good luck seeing her. You're gonna have to go up to Timbuktu in Minnesota [to get Sable's autograph]. You're not even allowed to mention her name on… she was — I mentioned her name in my Hall of Fame speech and right before, they told me, 'Oh, by the way, you're not allowed to mention her name.'"

Sable has been retired since 2004 and keeps her life with husband Brock Lesnar quite private.

