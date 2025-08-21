Controversial former United States Champion to return at Clash in Paris and cost CM Punk? Potential explored

CM Punk is set to face Jey Uso, LA Knight, and Seth Rollins at WWE Clash in Paris 2025 with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line. The match was made official by Adam Pearce on last week's episode of RAW after the tag team main event match that saw LA Knight join forces with Punk against the team of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.Earlier this month, The Second City Saint defeated Gunther in the main event of SummerSlam Night One to win the World Heavyweight Championship. However, he lost the title a few minutes later to a returning Rollins, who cashed in the Money in the Bank contract on Punk. While the latter will look to get the title back at the upcoming premium live event in France, Alberto Del Rio may return and cost him in a shocking twist.The 48-year-old has a rich history with CM Punk in WWE. The former had cashed in the Money in the Bank contract on Punk to win the WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2011 before the latter regained it that same year at Survivor Series.There has been speculation about the return of the controversial star. That said, in a shocking turn of events at Clash in Paris, Alberto Del Rio might make his comeback and cost CM Punk a potential championship win. Arguably, this could be Triple H's plan to revive the feud between the former rivals as part of a blockbuster storyline.That said, this angle is speculative, and the return of the veteran has not been officially confirmed yet. Fans will have to wait and see what happens at the Clash in Paris event.CM Punk could have sustained an injury on this week's episode of RAWOn this week's episode of RAW, Jey Uso battled Bron Breakker in an Extreme Rules match in the main event. Things took a drastic turn after Bronson Reed interfered, followed by LA Knight and Seth Rollins, before CM Punk came out and brawled with The Visionary. However, it looks like The Second City Saint sustained an injury during this moment.It will be interesting to see what happens next with WWE Clash in Paris fast approaching.