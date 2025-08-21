  • home icon
Two former World Heavyweight Champions to return to WWE after a combined total of 17 years? Potential explored

By Sheron
Published Aug 21, 2025 19:01 GMT
Big Gold World Title [Image Credits: wwe.com]
WWE's old World Heavyweight Championship aka "Big Gold" [Image Credits: wwe.com]

Former WWE Champions returning to the company isn’t something new. With the partnership with TNA and the acquisition of AAA, the doors are open for old faces to make their comebacks. Now, there have been rumors that two former champions may return either this year at WWE Clash in Paris or next at the Royal Rumble 2026. These are Chris Jericho and Alberto Del Rio.

Jericho recently made headlines when he said that he was open to returning to the global brand. Currently signed with AEW, Y2J made his debut in the company in 2019 after leaving the wrestling giant the year prior. Since then, he’s been a staple of AEW’s weekly product as well as pay-per-views.

also-read-trending Trending

Now, with his time running out in the squared circle, he revealed that he’d be open to returning to the company that put him on the map. However, his contract with AEW expires at the end of the year. So, the likelihood of him returning at Clash in Paris is almost nil. However, by the time the Royal Rumble comes around, fans might see the icon's 'Break the Walls Down' theme play again.

The next is a very controversial star for WWE, Alberto Del Rio. He left the company in 2015 and worked on the indies before working in AAA and Impact Wrestling. While he regained his lost reputation in AAA after the global wrestling juggernaut acquired it, he was removed.

However, there have been reports that the promotion's stars, like Roman Reigns and The Undertaker, would like to have Del Rio return to the company. If WWE decides to do so, they can, since he was part of their sub-brand, AAA.

WWE Royal Rumble 2026 could be massive

With all the talent and promotion acquisition WWE has done in 2025, next year’s Royal Rumble could be the biggest one yet. With the new ESPN deal, the sports entertainment powerhouse will want to make a huge mark on the industry.

Fans have already speculated that the Stamford-based promotion could have multiple AAA and TNA stars appear at the Rumble, much like they did this year.

However, the speculation also hints at the promotion trying to get guys like Jericho to join the company before the Rumble. Things are heating up with the global brand trying its best to stand out in the world of professional wrestling by giving fans a product they never thought they could have.

