CM Punk Shares Injury Update Following WWE RAW

CM Punk was involved in a massive brawl on WWE RAW this week. Following this, he has shared an injury update.CM Punk has been involved in a never-ending feud with Seth Rollins for the past year. The two men have faced each other several times, but their rivalry remains unsettled. This feud intensified further after Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Punk at SummerSlam 2025 to win the World Heavyweight Championship minutes after the Straight Edge Superstar won the title from Gunther. Now, at Clash in Paris, Rollins will defend his title against Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight.This week on WWE RAW, Jey Uso faced off against Bron Breakker in an Extreme Rules match. During the bout, Bronson Reed, LA Knight, and Seth Rollins got involved. This prompted Punk to come out and brawl with The Visionary. Both men brawled into the crowd and to the backstage area as the match continued in the ring. It looks like the Second City Saint got hurt during the brawl. Punk took to his Instagram Stories to post an image of himself getting an injection with a bleeding lip.Check out the graphic Instagram story here.Vince Russo Criticized CM Punk's Booking on WWE RAWCM Punk is set to face off against Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and LA Knight at Clash in Paris. Although it is every man for themself in this match, Punk was shown on RAW trying to form alliances with Jey Uso and LA Knight, which was out of character for the Straight Edge Superstar.Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo criticized WWE's decision to have Punk reach out to form alliances. He even wondered why the Second City Saint didn't see that this was out of character for him.&quot;Character development means absolutely nothing in professional wrestling anymore. It means nothing. It has gotten so confusing. I don't even think they know who their character is. Like, in other words, when Punk is given this direction, I don't even think Punk asks the question anymore, would my character say that, would my character do that, or wouldn't he? I don't think they even ask themselves that question anymore.&quot; [From 15:21 onwards]It will be interesting to see who will walk out of Clash in Paris as the World Heavyweight Champion.