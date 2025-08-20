  • home icon
  • WWE
  • CM Punk
  • CM Punk Shares Injury Update Following WWE RAW

CM Punk Shares Injury Update Following WWE RAW

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 20, 2025 02:55 GMT
CM Punk
CM Punk is a former WWE Champion (source: WWE.com)

CM Punk was involved in a massive brawl on WWE RAW this week. Following this, he has shared an injury update.

Ad

CM Punk has been involved in a never-ending feud with Seth Rollins for the past year. The two men have faced each other several times, but their rivalry remains unsettled. This feud intensified further after Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Punk at SummerSlam 2025 to win the World Heavyweight Championship minutes after the Straight Edge Superstar won the title from Gunther. Now, at Clash in Paris, Rollins will defend his title against Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This week on WWE RAW, Jey Uso faced off against Bron Breakker in an Extreme Rules match. During the bout, Bronson Reed, LA Knight, and Seth Rollins got involved. This prompted Punk to come out and brawl with The Visionary. Both men brawled into the crowd and to the backstage area as the match continued in the ring. It looks like the Second City Saint got hurt during the brawl. Punk took to his Instagram Stories to post an image of himself getting an injection with a bleeding lip.

Ad

Check out the graphic Instagram story here.

WWE has no future plans for Rhea? Here's why!

Ad

Vince Russo Criticized CM Punk's Booking on WWE RAW

CM Punk is set to face off against Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and LA Knight at Clash in Paris. Although it is every man for themself in this match, Punk was shown on RAW trying to form alliances with Jey Uso and LA Knight, which was out of character for the Straight Edge Superstar.

Ad

Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo criticized WWE's decision to have Punk reach out to form alliances. He even wondered why the Second City Saint didn't see that this was out of character for him.

"Character development means absolutely nothing in professional wrestling anymore. It means nothing. It has gotten so confusing. I don't even think they know who their character is. Like, in other words, when Punk is given this direction, I don't even think Punk asks the question anymore, would my character say that, would my character do that, or wouldn't he? I don't think they even ask themselves that question anymore." [From 15:21 onwards]

It will be interesting to see who will walk out of Clash in Paris as the World Heavyweight Champion.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications