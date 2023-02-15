Controversial personality, former world champion - 5 WWE legends & managers who can save Baron Corbin's career

Baron Corbin has been a success in WWE. While he never captured gold on NXT, he made an impact on the brand before moving up to the company's main roster over half a decade ago.

Since joining RAW & SmackDown, Corbin has captured the United States Championship. He's also won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, Money in the Bank Ladder Match, & even spent time as an authority figure.

Still, despite Corbin's success, he's also faced struggles. At one point, Baron's career was in such a slump that he went broke and became known as "Bum A** Corbin." He became known as Happy and recovered. Unfortunately, he's spiraling down again.

The former Lone Wolf was billed as The Modern Day Wrestling God and had JBL in his corner, only to lose repeatedly. The WWE Hall of Famer verbally eviscerated Corbin, and he's back on his own, losing repeatedly.

He needs help to get out of this funk. Who might save the day and rebuild Baron Corbin following JBL ending their business relationship?

Below are five WWE legends & managers who can save Corbin's career.

#5. Paul Heyman may need a new client if The Bloodline implodes

Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman is one of the greatest managers in wrestling history. A top advocate in WWE, Heyman has been influential in the careers of dozens, if not hundreds, of stars. He's also well known for running Extreme Championship Wrestling throughout 1990s and early 2000s.

Heyman has been aligned with Roman Reigns & The Bloodline for around two and a half years. According to Sami Zayn, however, the group is cracking and about to burst at the seams. Jey may be gone, Sami is gone, and even Jimmy Uso is seemingly in hot water with The Tribal Chief.

If The Bloodline is truly falling apart, as Sami Zayn claims, Paul Heyman may soon find himself as the man without a country. No Roman Reigns and no Bloodline means the talented talker needs to advise somebody else. Baron's riches could pay Heyman handsomely for guidance, and both could be better off for it.

#4. Ted DiBiase could teach Corbin how to use his wealth to become successful in wrestling

Ted Dibiase

Ted DiBiase is a WWE Hall of Famer and legend. The second-generation star found success in various territories, but his biggest and most notable moment in the spotlight came as The Million Dollar Man in then-WWF.

DiBiase appears on WWE programming sporadically, but his biggest role in recent years came on NXT. He briefly aligned himself with LA Knight and then Cameron Grimes. The Million Dollar Man even awarded them the Million Dollar Championship.

Baron Corbin often flaunts his wealth, at least when he's not a bum. He and JBL loved to brag about the lofty sums of money in their bank accounts. Ted DiBiase could easily slide into the same role. Could Corbin become the new Million Dollar Champion?

#3. WWE NXT's Robert Stone isn't clicking with Von Wagner as of late

Robert Stone & Von Wagner

Robert Stone is a manager currently signed to WWE NXT. The talented talker was once a pro wrestler, best known for his time as Robbie E in TNA Wrestling. He's managed several stars on the developmental brand, including WWE's Chelsea Green.

Mr. Stone is currently the manager of Von Wagner on NXT. Unfortunately, the two haven't been in sync lately. Robert has repeatedly mentioned that the two lack a connection. While that could be said to fire Wagner up, it could also lead to the separation of the two.

Baron Corbin needs some kind of help with JBL, but he is now gone. Stone could join the main roster and help lead Baron to the promised land. The decision would be controversial, as Robert is yet to have major success as a manager, but the two could work together well and have chemistry.

#2. Hulk Hogan could take Corbin under his wing

Hulk Hogan is an icon in professional wrestling. The former multi-time WWE Champion was in-part responsible for the wrestling boom of 1980s and then again in the 1990s, both times in different promotions.

The Hulkster has taken stars under his wing in the past. He and Edge once held the WWE Tag Team Titles together. Additionally, he helped influence Abyss in TNA Wrestling. Given his level of success, trying to emulate his rise in wrestling is logical.

Baron Corbin has tried many gimmicks. While each led to some success, none have quite stuck. Perhaps the thing to save his career is to emulate the WWE Hall of Famer and begin wearing red & yellow while dropping big-time leg drops. If nothing else, it has proven to work before. Maybe it could work again.

#1. Jim Cornette is a controversial personality but brilliant on the mic

Jim Cornette is a legendary figure in professional wrestling. He rose to prominence as the manager of The Midnight Express throughout the 1980s. The veteran later joined WWE while also running Smoky Mountain Wrestling. He's since had hands in the booking and direction of Ohio Valley Wrestling & Ring of Honor.

Cornette is currently best known for his two podcasts. He discusses both classic and modern wrestling on The Jim Cornette Experience and Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru each week, often criticizing modern superstars which can earn him a degree of backlash on social media.

While the legendary manager is controversial, there's no denying that he's an incredible talker. With his ability to put words together, Cornette could help guide Baron Corbin moving forward and even teach him a thing or two. He certainly knows plenty after spending over four decades around the industry.

