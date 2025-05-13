Controversial star to crown John Cena as new leader of iconic WWE stable after 23 years? Exploring the possibility

John Cena has been on an iconic final run as an in-ring competitor. The Cenation Leader captured the Undisputed WWE Championship, beating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. He etched his name in history as a 17-time world champion, breaking Ric Flair's record for most world title wins.

Cena extended his winning streak by beating his archrival, Randy Orton, at Backlash 2025 in St. Louis. Now, the Last Real Champion is reportedly gearing up for Saturday Night’s Main Event. Cena’s next match hasn’t been officially announced, and the Stamford-based promotion should book him cleverly.

After John Cena delivered an Attitude Adjustment to R-Truth on Backlash Post-Show, many felt the two would lock horns on May 24. In a shocking turn of events, controversial legend Hulk Hogan could return at Saturday Night’s Main Event and help Cena beat his opponent. Hogan could resurrect the NWO after 23 years and crown the Last Real Champion as the group's new leader.

For years, fans often talked about the possibility of the 48-year-old superstar re-forming the NWO once he turns heel. Now that Cena is a bad guy on TV, WWE could finally pull the trigger on the idea. Cena even made a special NWO entrance at WrestleMania 36. Now, Hogan could act as his manager for the rest of his run.

Hulk Hogan has been surrounded by controversy for a while. After receiving negative reactions from fans on RAW's Netflix premiere, he was put on notice by AEW star Shelton Benjamin. WWE could use the heat on Hogan to make Cena a more hated villain on his farewell tour. NWO officially disbanded in 2002, but members of the group often appear on the company's programming.

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

Wrestling veteran praised John Cena for his Backlash performance

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter praised John Cena’s performance at Backlash. Apter felt Cena's match against Orton was perfect, but he wasn't fond of its ending.

The veteran said he was unsure about Cena's ability to deliver in the ring since he had been away from wrestling for a long time.

"The Cena and Randy Orton match, other than the finish, was incredible. I didn't know that John Cena still had what he has after not working for such a long time. And Randy Orton was just amazing. Great false finishes, just a great match overall.”

It will be interesting to see who faces Cena after his monumental win over Randy Orton in St. Louis.

