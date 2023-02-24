Controversial star returns to SmackDown, NXT stars on the main roster - 5 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend

Last weekend was impressive, as 11 shows were added to WWE Network & Peacock for Elimination Chamber 2023 weekend. Unfortunately, the same thing can't be said for the coming days, as only five full-length shows are scheduled to be made available on-demand.

Still, plenty of programming is already available for fans to check out anytime on-demand. Ten episodes of WWF Championship Wrestling from 1980 were added to the archives on Monday, along with a new episode of RAW Talk.

Tuesday featured NXT from the week prior being made available on-demand. A new episode of WWE's The Bump streamed on Wednesday featuring Imperium. Additionally, This Week In WWE aired on Thursday. A month-old episode of RAW was also added this week. It was made available on Peacock Wednesday but was otherwise delayed until Thursday for international subscribers.

The barebones weekend will include a show that recently aired from an independent wrestling promotion, Friday Night SmackDown featuring the return of a controversial superstar, and many of the stars of tomorrow on an NXT program. What's set to arrive on both streaming platforms?

Below are five shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#5. The SmackDown LowDown will air

The SmackDown LowDown is set to stream on WWE Network & Peacock this weekend. The program will air on Saturday, February 25th beginning at 12 PM EST for the live stream while also being available on-demand.

The series, typically hosted by Matt Camp and Jackie Redmond, breaks down the action from Friday Night SmackDown. In addition to the analysis and recaps of the program, three interviews are spliced in with superstars & personalities from the arena.

Last week's episode of The SmackDown LowDown can be seen on-demand. The program featured Megan Morant interviewing Sheamus & Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, and Liv Morgan. You can check out the three interviews in the video above.

#4. A wXw Wrestling event will become available on-demand

A new indie wrestling video will be added to WWE Network & Peacock this weekend. World Wrestling Entertainment struck up a deal with four promotions several years ago. The contract with two of the companies recently expired, EVOLVE closed its doors, and the deal with wXw Wrestling continues for the time being.

wXw Wrestling will be offering its Dead End 2023 event on Saturday, February 25th. The show originally took place on January 7th and was added to wXw's own streaming service shortly thereafter.

Jurn Simmons and Vincent Heisenberg clashed in an Unsanctioned Match in the main event of the show. Tristan Archer, Axel Tischer, Metehan, and Bobby Gunns, among others, appeared on the big show.

#3. WWE Main Event & #2. Friday Night SmackDown, two recent shows will air

Two programs that have aired recently will be added to both streaming on-demand platforms. Monday Night RAW & Friday Night SmackDown are delayed by a month due to television contracts, while Main Event & NXT Level Up are delayed by just a few weeks.

WWE Main Event from February 9th, 2023 will be added to the archives on Saturday, February 25th. The show featured two bouts with NXT talent taking on RAW superstars. The opening contest saw Dana Brooke battle Indi Hartwell. The main event featured Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. The Creed Brothers from NXT.

Friday Night SmackDown from January 27th, 2023 will be added on-demand on Sunday, February 26th. The show featured the in-ring return of the controversial Lacey Evans, a rare Brock Lesnar appearance, Sami Zayn, and the final build towards the 2023 Royal Rumble.

#1. NXT Level Up will stream

Sol Ruca vs. Lola Vice

A new episode of NXT Level Up is set to stream on WWE Network & Peacock this weekend. Specifically, the program will air at 10 PM EST immediately following SmackDown on FOX.

As a reminder, the developmental brand's B-show will not be available on-demand for Peacock users after initially streaming. Level Up has a delay similar to Main Event, and thus won't be added for a few weeks after originally airing.

Three big matches will take place on the show this week. Standout superstar Sol Ruca will be competing on Level Up again. She'll be taking on Lola Vice, the former mixed martial artist best known to many fans as Valerie Loureda.

Two other bouts will be on the card, including NXT regular Axiom taking on Kale Dixon, plus tag team competition. The tag team match will see Damon Kemp team up with Tavion Heights to battle Level Up regulars Tank Ledger & Myles Bourne.

