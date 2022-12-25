Controversial star's last match before release and arrest, Seth Rollins wins award - This week in WWE history (December 19-December 25)

The holidays are here, but WWE programming hasn't stopped. The week saw new episodes of RAW, SmackDown, and NXT air featuring the top stars in the industry battling it out in the ring and on the microphone.

In addition to the three brands, WWE also offered programming from secondary shows such as NXT Level Up & Main Event, along with a slew of new shows hitting the Network and Peacock. There's a lot for wrestling fans to enjoy.

Still, if downtime during the holidays means you have more free time to check out pro wrestling, you may want to take a trip down memory lane.

This week in World Wrestling Entertainment's vast history saw the final bout of a controversial star who was released and later arrested, a big-time Bray Wyatt match, and the first-ever Tribute To The Troops show.

Below are five key events that happened this week in WWE history.

#5. John Cena clashed with Wade Barrett in a Chairs Match at TLC on December 19, 2010

The second annual TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs event took place on December 19, 2010. It was brought to fans from both the WWE RAW and SmackDown brands. The event featured several big bouts, including a Fatal-Four-Way TLC Match, a Ladder Match, and a Tables Match.

The main event was a Chairs Match with the legendary John Cena battling the then-Nexus leader Wade Barrett. The two men were feuding and interacting in various forms since The Nexus debuted in the summer, and this was the blowoff to the six-month rivalry.

The bout went on for nearly twenty minutes and saw the two men battle all around the ringside area and around the stage. Cena ultimately won with an Attitude Adjustment on stacked chairs, but the post-match sent a vicious message to Barrett.

The future Hall of Famer dropped a bundle of hanging chairs from the set onto Wade, laying him out and concluding the rivalry.

#4. Bray Wyatt was set ablaze during WWE TLC on December 20, 2020

WWE Tables, Ladders, and Chairs 2020 aired on December 20, 2020, from the ThunderDome during the pandemic era. The event featured multiple matches, including Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens in a TLC Match, Sasha Banks vs. Carmella, and The New Day vs. The Hurt Business.

The main event was a chaotic bout called the Firefly Inferno Match. Randy Orton and The Fiend Bray Wyatt clashed with fire all along ringside. Eventually, The Legend Killer set The Fiend on fire and won the match, but it didn't end there.

After a post-match RKO, Randy Orton poured gasoline over The Fiend and set him on fire.

Wyatt wasn't seen again for quite some time after the incident. He went on to battle Orton at WrestleMania 37 and was released by the company shortly after. The Eater Of Worlds returned to WWE at Extreme Rules 2022.

#3. Seth Rollins won WWE Superstar of the Year during the Slammy on RAW on December 21, 2015

WWE RAW took place on December 21, 2015. This was a special Slammy Awards edition of the hit show. While numerous awards were given out throughout the night, the Superstar of the Year Award was by far the most prestigious.

Stephanie McMahon was the presenter for the award, and there were several great candidates in the running to win. Stars who were nominated included Roman Reigns, Sheamus, John Cena, Kevin Owens, Bray Wyatt, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Kane, Seth Rollins, Sting, and The New Day.

An injured Seth Rollins came out on crutches to accept the award and then cut what was initially a heelish promo. It eventually turned into a promise that he would return better than ever.

#2. Velveteen Dream wrestles his last match during NXT on December 23, 2020

NXT took place on December 23, 2020. The show featured a big return that ultimately proved to be short-lived. During a segment with The Undisputed Era, Velveteen Dream returned to television after some time away. It led to a bout between himself and Adam Cole later that night.

The two had a competitive bout, but Cole ultimately defeated Dream. This would be the final bout Velveteen had in WWE, as he was released on May 20, 2021, after months of inactivity.

Despite being talented, controversies have always surrounded the star. Dream was in the headlines recently, with footage of him being arrested earlier this year leaking to TMZ.

#1. The first-ever Tribute To The Troops special takes place during SmackDown on December 25, 2003

A special episode of WWE SmackDown aired on December 25, 2003. The special was titled Christmas From Baghdad and was later referred to as Tribute To The Troops. The show has taken place every year since, although 2019's version was not televised.

The show featured a blend of matches and interviews along with various video packages highlighting the United States troops and the WWE Superstars interacting with them. The main event of the program featured John Cena clashing with The Big Show.

Other matches on the show included Eddie Guerrero vs. Chris Benoit, Rikishi vs. Rhyno, and the APA vs. The World's Greatest Tag Team. Steve Austin and Vince McMahon were also featured in the show.

